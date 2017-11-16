Hillsborough Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Now Open For Business

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Automotive Group recently partnered with Sport Durst Automotive Group to launch the opening of their new store, Hillsborough Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Enjoying continued success in the Hillsborough market, the partnership feels confident the momentum will continue as they deliver this new CDJR store to the area.



Hillsborough residents and surrounding areas will have the convenience of shopping for a new or preowned car or truck locally without having to go to Durham.

Customers will also have the confidence and ease of mind knowing that this store is part of well-known automotive groups in the Triangle.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this new enterprising team,” said Randy Gilmore, General Manager of Hillsborough CDJR and a local resident himself. “We provide an excellent product along with excellent service for our community. I couldn’t be more pleased with this launch and I anticipate a first-rate rapport with our customers.”

Check out this new store to find out what all the excitement is about at 259 South Churton Street in Hillsborough and online at https://www.hillsboroughcdjr.com/.

