Miami County is a story of captivating history and early innovations. These educational attractions make learning fun for adults and kids alike.

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and BF Interlocking Tower

Proud of its railroad history, Bradford named their mascot after the men who built the town. Railroad enthusiast of all ages will love the exhibits, memorabilia and interactive displays as well as the children’s area and the HOBO exhibit.

Brukner Nature Center

Families will love the great outdoors at Brukner Nature Center. Animals and outdoor spaces are abundant here as you hike the trails, watch the birds, pet the turtles, see the wildlife, and listen to the frogs croaking by the pond.

Johnston Farm & Indian Agency

Experience a different kind of boat ride on the General Harrison at Johnston Farm. Tour the Museum, historic Johnston home, cider house, and spring house. Costumed interpreters and craft demonstrators provide for a realistic visit to the first half of the 19th century.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum

Serving a seven-county area, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum is a long term repository for artifacts, photos, over 200 veterans interviews in their Research/Multi-Media Center and other objects of significance to local veterans and their families.

Overfield Tavern Museum

1808 was a time when the small settlement of Troy, Ohio was on the great frontier. This tavern was a gathering place for social and government purposes. The two-story building has survived as the oldest building in Troy.

Troy Hayner Cultural Center

This former home of Mary Jane Hayner, built in 1914, has housed the Troy Public Library and now serves as the arts and culture of Miami County. Take classes in arts, dance and more or wander through the mansion viewing the latest exhibit.

WACO Air Museum

At WACO, your family can visit the hangers filled with vintage WACO aircraft and historic aviation artifacts. Experience the “Golden Age of Aviation” by watching clips of the CG4A glider in action in the glider theater or practice your flying skills in the WACO simulator.

For more information on one of these or other locations or to schedule a visit, check out the attractions page. Contact the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more information about our area.

