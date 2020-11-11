Spend your day in Miami County before treating yourself to an evening drive through the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve!

STOP 1: Get into the holiday spirit as you pick out your Christmas tree from Fulton Farms. Nothing sets the mood better at home than the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree and beautiful decorations.

STOP 2: Enjoy local, holiday shopping and unique gift ideas that are abundant in our historic downtown communities. Finding that perfect glass ornament for that special someone is a must at Apple Tree Gallery in Piqua.

STOP 3: Grab a hot beverage at Purebred Coffee in Troy or Grounds for Pleasure in Tipp City.

STOP 4: Don’t forget the stocking stuffers! This & That’s Candy On Main in Piqua, samozrejme in Troy, Topsy Turvy Toys in Tipp City and Wertz Variety Store in West Milton have a wide variety of goodies guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s faces Christmas morning.

STOP 5: You are sure to have worked up an appetite after all that holiday shopping! Miami County has so many delicious local restaurants to try… 3 Joe’s Pizzeria in Piqua, The Caroline in Troy, Buffalo Jacks in Covington, Pearson House in West Milton or Harrison’s Restaurant in Tipp City, just to name a few.

STOP 6: Finally, relax for your drive through holiday lights oasis at Lost Creek Reserve in Troy.

Want to make a weekend of it? Miami County has a variety of hotels to choose from in each of our towns just minutes off of I-75.

