A favorite Christmas pastime is adoring all of the beautiful Christmas lights around the area. As soon as Thanksgiving arrives, our communities don their brightest light displays for families to enjoy through the new year.

Miami County has so much to offer our guests and residents and Christmastime is no exception!

If you are looking for fun activities for a night out with your sweetheart, a family excursion, or an adventure with friends, we’ve got you covered!

Downtown Troy’s Grand Illumination

Friday, November 26, 2021

Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Troy’s Grand Illumination is always a sight to behold! Meet us at the square and watch Christmas come to life in downtown Troy.

The evening will feature the annual lighting of the Christmas tree, along with plenty of other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Our shops will be open and ready to make all of your Christmas purchases from our local businesses. Grab a cup of hot cocoa, sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes, and enjoy the evening in holiday style!

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

November 26 – December 26, 2021 – weekends only

6-9 p.m.

Back for another holiday season, the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve are a cherished community tradition for the families of Troy, Ohio.

With more than 50 animated light displays, this 1.25 mile drive through the charming lanes of Troy, Ohio will put you right in the holiday spirit.

The driving tour also passes through the historic Knoop Homestead and includes thousands of lights for your family to see!

Open only on weekends, the self-guided driving tour begins Sunday, November 26, 2021, through Sunday, December 26th – closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tour hours are from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $10 per car or $30 for 15 passenger vans.

For more information, visit the event page on their website.

Date Night Sweetheart Stroll in Troy

Thursday, December 16, 2021

6, 7, or 8 p.m. time slots available

Looking for a great date night idea? Head to Troy for the most romantic and magical holiday light displays!

The Sweetheart Stroll will take you and your other half down magical paths of beautifully lit Christmas displays.

Registration is currently open to those eighteen years or older. The cost is $5 per couple. In order to socially distance couples, you will receive a designated start time for your stroll with your sweetheart.

Reserve your spot before they are gone!

Downtown Tipp City Tree Lighting

Friday, December 3, 2021

6-8 p.m.

If you enjoy holiday music, yummy food, and visits from Santa, you won’t want to miss this event!

The Downtown Tipp City Tree Lighting will take place at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corner of N. 3rd Street and Main Street.

This event is fun for all ages and free of charge! There will be plenty of music to sing along to, lots of Christmas treats to enjoy, and a visit from Santa Claus himself!

Tipp City Lights Driving Tour

December 3-25, 2021

6-9 p.m.

Take a nostalgic tour of beautiful Christmas lights without ever leaving your vehicle! The Tipp City Driving Lights Tour is a local contest between residents and businesses in Tipp City.

Every year, the community comes together to provide stunning light displays around the city.

Pick up a map at Tipp-Monroe Community Services, visit all the lights, and cast your vote for your favorite display.

Cedar Springs Pavilion Light Spectacular

November 25 – December 30, 2021

6 – 9:00 p.m. daily

Ready for a magical family experience? Stroll the trails of the Cedar Springs Pavilion Light Spectacular!

The Nature in Lights display features a Magnificent Ballet of Dancing Fountains choreographed to your favorite Christmas music and lights.

The Spectacular also includes a 72’ long igloo light display complete with Penguins, Polar Bears, and Arctic Animals. You will also encounter a Gingerbread House in Candy Cane Lane, Grinch’s Whoville Village, Cascading Colorful Waterfalls, and more!

The big man himself will also pay a visit to Cedar Springs. Come for a family photo with Santa, a cup of hot cocoa, and snacks for the kids.

The fun begins on Thanksgiving Day through December 30th. Admission is $10.00 per person. Children 3 and under are free.

For more information on these events and others, contact Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau today.

The post Holiday Lights Shine Bright in Miami County, Ohio! appeared first on Home Grown Great.