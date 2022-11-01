Festive holiday markets, glittering windows, and the fun of finding that perfect gift – it’s what the season lives for! In Miami County, we are all about fueling our local businesses and supporting those who give so much to the community.

Shopping local and shopping small keeps our local communities and businesses alive. Whether it’s a one-of-a-kind art piece or a gift card to a restaurant, there’s something for everyone on your list.

Add these events to your calendar for fun and successful weekends of holiday shopping in Miami County.

Holiday Shopping and Markets in Miami County

Enchanted Wonderland Weekend

November 4 – November 6

Troy Public Square | Troy, Ohio

Enchanted Wonderland Weekend is a great opportunity to welcome the holiday season with festive activities and knock out a lot of holiday shopping. Downtown Troy will host the 3rd annual Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, a shopping event that boosts our community and supports our local merchants and business owners.

In addition to shopping, fun activities like the Troy Main Street Peppermint Candy Hunt, raffles, and chances to win holiday goodies will take place over the course of the weekend. While you enjoy the shopping and early buzzing of the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up with delicious grub from local downtown restaurants!



A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

November 11 – November 13

Downtown Tipp City | 6 South 3rd St.

Much more than a shopping event! A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. It’s also a great opportunity to stop by A Holiday Affair, taking place on November 12th, just around the corner. Downtown Tipp City will be ready to welcome visitors in a festive atmosphere, complete with sparkling storefronts, carriage rides, visits with Santa Claus, and plenty of shopping!

This event is hosted by the downtown Tippecanoe Merchants. This event is a traditional shopkeeper’s open house. This is one of the best communities to find unique gifts and collectibles.

After a day of shopping, grab a bite to eat at one of Tipp City’s many enticing restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.downtowntippcity.org or www.facebook.com/yuletidewintersgathering.

Troy Sunshade Holiday Market

November 12, 11 am – 3pm

Troy Sunshade Building | 619 Lincoln Ave, Troy, Ohio

The Troy Sunshade Holiday Market is the perfect event to show your appreciation for local merchants. The event will take place at the Troy Sunshade building, which provides affordable studio rentals to artists and small businesses. It’s the perfect setting for holiday shopping and shopping small!

Peruse the open studios full of various art forms, pottery, and creations. Then, enjoy live music with Quintessential Winds and Cory Breth. Don’t forget to snap a photo in front of Believe in Dreams Creations incredible balloon backdrop!

This event will definitely put you in the holiday spirit. Keep an eye out for updated details on the event Facebook page.



A Holiday Affair

November 12, 10 am – 4 pm

Community Room at Zion Lutheran Church | 14 W Walnut Street, Tipp City, Ohio

A two-for-one! A Holiday Affair is a part of downtown Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering.

Experience handmade gifts by local artists at A Holiday Affair, then stop by The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering around the corner! Held in the Community Room at Zion Lutheran Church, more than 20 vendors will have handcrafted holiday gifts for all your gift-giving needs.

This is a great place to stop by and warm up after shopping downtown. Don’t forget to grab a hot coffee or a warm bite to eat from our local restaurants.

A Holiday Affair is handicapped-accessible. Plus, all the festivities will take place regardless of weather conditions. Talk about dedication to our vendors and the holiday season!

Hayner Gift Gallery

November 19, ​10 am – 4 pm

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center | 301 W Main Street, Troy, Ohio

Looking for something extra special and unique? Hayner Gift Gallery is the perfect place to find that one-of-a-kind gift for family and friends.

Mark your calendars to experience the House filled with local artisans and vendors, displaying their own unique gift items. You’ll find local artisans like Frank Bower’s fine jewelry, cut and polished by hand. Bonnie Caruso will also be in attendance displaying her acrylic landscapes. Other vendors will show off toys and trinkets for small children, art pieces, jewelry, books and more. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

Click here for more information.



As you plan your holiday shopping, please consider small and local businesses. Your continued support of Miami County businesses and community is appreciated.

The post Holiday Shopping and Markets in Miami County appeared first on Home Grown Great.