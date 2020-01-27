PHUKET, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hollywood has found itself a new playground free from paparazzi in Phuket, Thailand. The docks are filled with lavish yachts in Phuket these days. One is the most sought after, The Demarest Yacht, William D. Johnson refurbished the Demarest Yacht in 2019 just in time for the boom of 2020 Yachting’s new “hot spot” Phuket Thailand.



On January 11, 2020 the Demarest Yacht was donated for a four-day trip in the silent auction for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, a three-day event on Koh Rang Noi Private Island, Phuket, Thailand.

DEMAREST YACHT is featured in “YACHT STYLE” magazine as one of the top Yachts of Asia-Pacific. In 2020 Phuket is expected to be the scene for the usual European yachting crowd. Now the Hollywood celebrities and Western wealthy are hitting the hidden beaches of Thailand for solace and peace away from the same old European scene and paparazzi.

William D. Johnson is coming off big Hollywood successes including Oscar winning Mel Gibson film, “Hacksaw Ridge” and “The Night Manager” with Emmy® winner Hugh Laurie. William D. Johnson still has one foot in Hollywood and once again ahead of his time he is diving into the cutting edge of business in Thailand, the new destination for the rich and famous.

The Demarest Yacht is known in Phuket as the boat with the most wanted crew. Captain Ake and his Fab Five are professional, knowledgeable about their native country, kind, and extremely helpful without being invasive. The crew’s goal is to make sure you have an enjoyable, informative, and relaxing trip. The yacht features accommodations for 12 guests in 5 cabins.

The Demarest Yacht is a singular example of timeless elegance and contemporary amenities like big screen TVs throughout and high-speed Wi-Fi. Luxury motor yacht Demarest is capable of a comfortable cruising speed of 23 knots. Cruise in upmost comfort and explore the unparalleled beauty of the Andaman Sea.

The Demarest Yacht has been chartered by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and our world’s most elite. John Legend and Christy Teigen, MTV’s “The Challenger” show and many more.

William D. Johnson, entrepreneur extraordinaire is on to his next adventure in 2020, creating a wellness center in Phuket Thailand for the rich and famous in conjunction with Thailand’s most esteemed doctors and medical facilities.

