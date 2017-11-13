Homebuyer Advisors, LLC of Fort Lauderdale announces the completion of Marine by the Sea Townhomes in Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Homebuyer Advisors, LLC announced today that new construction, Marine by the Sea, townhomes located at 3232 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 and 3230 Marine Drive Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 are move-in ready townhomes and available for occupancy. Marine by the Sea townhomes are elegantly custom designed 3-bedroom and 2.5 townhomes with 1-car garages.



Buy with confidence in Impact windows/doors and solid concrete construction. Homeowners will enjoy a custom designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and designer carpeting; luxurious baths and 2,000 sq. ft. of beach living. No annoying HOA. Walk to the Atlantic Ocean.

More information: http://www.tonysmithflorida.net/pompano-beach/marine-by-the-sea-townhomes-pompano-beach-8641/.

About Homebuyer Advisors, LLC:

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Homebuyer Advisors and real estate broker Tony L. Smith, PA have been advising homebuyers in real estate transactions in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Acting as a real estate broker, Tony has also earned the designation Accredit Buyers Representative (ABR) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Tony is also a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyers Agents (NAEBA). Tony enjoys representing homebuyers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area throughout the home buying process. Tony is also a Florida licensed LCAM and Florida Notary.

Video (YouTube): (https://youtu.be/5yxFwFIFUmU)

