HomeWiz Expands Service Area from Greater Boston to Seacoast New Hampshire And Southern Maine

BOSTON, Mass., June 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeWiz, an HVAC and electrical service company based in Belmont, Massachusetts, is pleased to announce that the company is now licensed in New Hampshire and Maine, and will begin to serve residential customers in the Greater New Hampshire and Southern Maine Seacoast area.



HomeWiz is a family-run business that services residential customers with a variety of requests, from electrical service upgrades, lighting installations, and heating system repair. More recently, the company has begun to focus on home automation, including smart thermostat and smart lighting installations and repair. Their team of licensed technicians brings professionalism, experience and high-quality customer care to every home that it services. HomeWiz has successfully served the Greater Boston area for over 30 years, and will continue to do so.

“We’re confident that our top-notch customer service and level of experience will be recognized residents throughout all of New England,” said Daniel Oven, the director of marketing at HomeWiz. “We’ve consistently gotten excellent feedback from our Boston-area customers, and we know that our New Hampshire and Maine customers will get the same level of expertise.”

The company anticipates a smooth transition as it expands its service region, due to a deep knowledge of the New England area and a consistent history of success in Greater Boston.

“Homes on the seacoast experience nearly identical issues to those of Greater Boston area homes,” said Oven. “We specialize in that, and each of our technicians are deeply familiar with any issues that a New England homeowner might run into.”

HomeWiz has a strong reputation for customer service and responds to calls 24/7. The company’s online scheduling platform makes it easy for customers to request an appointment. HomeWiz offers a variety of 2-hour appointment windows at their customers’ convenience.

“We know how frustrating it is to take the day off and wait around for a handyman to arrive,” said Oven. “That’s why we offer appointment windows, and our technicians always arrive on time. We value our customers’ time and always aim to please.”

HomeWiz will immediately begin to accept appointment requests in the Greater New Hampshire seacoast area, including Hampton, Greenland, Portsmouth, Seabrook, Rye, and Newcastle as well as the Southern Maine seacoast area, including Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, and as far as the Greater Portland area.

Learn more at: https://yourhomewiz.com/

