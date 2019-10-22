Honoring Michigan’s ‘Hunting and Conservation Excellence’ with Boone and Crockett Club Craft Whiskies

CLEMENS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The conservation of wildlife and the habitats they depend upon is the reason why Theodore Roosevelt founded the Boone and Crockett Club in 1887. Prestige Imports LLC and Imperial Beverage has partnered with this respected organization to create, produce, and nationally distribute a line of Boone and Crockett Club Whiskies.



The Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye and American Blended Whiskey are handcrafted in a time-honored heritage that would make the Club’s namesakes, Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett very proud.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 86 Proof, aged for two years and handcrafted for rich and balanced taste, please always drink responsibly while enjoying the Great Outdoors.

Straight Rye Whiskey combines small town, time-honored tradition for a rich and balanced taste at 86 Proof and aged for two years. Please always enjoy the Great Outdoors Responsibly.

American Blended Whiskey uses 30% Straight Bourbon Whiskey and 70% Bourbon Distillate to produce our 80 Proof Whiskey which reflects our commitment for over 130 years of conserving wild places.

“Tradition comes with age,” said Ben B. Hollingsworth Jr., president of the Boone and Crockett Club. “American-made spirits and an outdoor lifestyle are a tradition in itself. Sharing a drink back at camp or around a fire after a day in the field or on a stream is where memories are shared. It may have taken us 133 years, but we’re pleased to be able to offer a label that represents the North American sportsmen and this tradition.”

Our strategic partnership with Boone and Crockett Club in the Great State of Michigan is Imperial Beverage. They cover the entire state and responsible for sales and deliver through the MLCC.

Of the many accomplishments the Club has contributed a few that stand out are: the establishment of our national forests and the National Forest Service; many national parks and the National Park Service; the national wildlife refuge system; the Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; structured hunting seasons and game laws; and the funding mechanisms for conservation including the Federal Duck Stamp and Wildlife Restoration Act (Pittman-Robertson).

The Club is most widely known among sportsmen for its scoring system and as the keeper of the record books for North American big game, as well as the ethical code of conduct of sportsmen, known as fair chase.

