WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the leading mortgage fintech provider and omni-channel loan origination system (LOS), announced that due to its industry-pioneering technology innovations, successful launches and the resulting stellar lender outcomes, the company was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2020 Mortgage Tech 100 List.



OpenClose made the list because of their multiple advances in its single-source digital lending solution that consolidates robust front-end borrower/LO-facing digital mortgage POS technology with an omni-channel, fully browser-based, end-to-end LOS which also offers an embedded product and pricing engine (PPE) and BI/analytics capability. In addition, OpenClose developed a flexible RESTful API suite, IntegrationAssist™, that enables the company to more easily and cost effectively integrate with disparate systems.

The enhanced OpenClose platform cuts the cost to manufacture loans, eliminates multiple systems, delivers newfound efficiencies, optimizes origination and operations, streamlines workflows and enhances the consumer experience. More specifically, lenders benefited by OpenClose reducing the number of FTEs and external development costs lenders needed by up to 43 percent along with lowering the processing and underwriting cycle times from seven days to an astounding two hours.

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing. Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy,” said HousingWire CEO, Clayton Collins.

“At OpenClose, we’re always innovating, enhancing our solution set and arriving at new ways to help our lender customers be as successful as possible,” said JP Kelly, president of OpenClose. “Our entire organization is honored to have been selected as a HW 2020 Mortgage Tech100 award, which is a direct reflection our employees’ hard work, passion and immense dedication to serving OpenClose customers.”

HousingWire states that the goal of the Tech100 program is to provide housing professionals with a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. In response to the expanding solutions landscape and HousingWire’s diverse audience, this year the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate.

“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up.

The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or​ ​www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Social Media: @OpenClose_LOS @HousingWire #OpenClose #HousingWireMortgageTech100 #LoanOriginationSoftware #MortgageFintechSoftware

Media Contact:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: OpenClose

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/housingwire-honors-openclose-as-a-2020-mortgage-tech100-innovator/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.