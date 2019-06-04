HousingWire Honors SimpleNexus COO Ben Miller for Driving SimpleNexus’ Quadruple-Digit Growth

LEHI, Utah, June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (simplenexus.com), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that company President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Miller has been named one of HousingWire’s 2019 HW Rising Stars™. Now in its sixth year, the HW Rising Stars awards program recognizes the housing industry’s most influential professionals aged 40 and under.



Miller was recognized for his instrumental role in driving SimpleNexus’ meteoric growth and helping the company evolve from one of the industry’s best-loved mobile tools to an all-around digital mortgage platform that leads its product category. Under Miller’s guidance, company revenue grew by quadruple digits in three years, a feat that earned SimpleNexus a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies.

“Ben’s steady leadership has helped SimpleNexus set the bar for what a digital mortgage platform can be. We’re thriving by doing what we love best: helping mortgage loan officers generate more revenue, happier customers and more loyal referral partners,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “HousingWire couldn’t have chosen a more deserving recipient of this honor. The entire SimpleNexus team extends our congratulations to Ben and his fellow honorees.”

“This year’s group of Rising Stars represents a rising generation of strong, innovative and motivated leaders taking the mortgage industry by storm,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Each of these individuals has accomplished a great deal, but we believe they are still at the early stages of their ultimate impact on the housing economy.”

Today, SimpleNexus empowers more than 18,000 loan officers to “do more” while serving more than 220 mortgage companies, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States. For more information, visit https://simplenexus.com/domore.

Profiles of all the sixth annual HW Rising Stars honorees can be viewed in the June edition of HousingWire or at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/49144-housingwires-class-of-2019-rising-stars.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing and send pre-approvals — all on the go.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and Trade Association Business Publications International.

