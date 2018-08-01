HousingWire Magazine Honors TRK Connection CEO Teri Sundh

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced today that CEO Teri Sundh has been named to HousingWire (HW) magazine’s 2018 Women of Influence. Sundh was recently recognized by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine on their list of Elite Women in Mortgage.



“The 2018 Women of Influence are an inspiring, amazing group of leaders. These women are innovating in every area: technology, marketing, compliance, strategy, operations and more,” Sarah Wheeler, Managing Editor of HousingWire Content Solutions, said. “Their energy and expertise are fueling the success of companies across the industry, and their impact is felt in every area of mortgage finance and real estate.”

Sundh was recognized for her role in bringing to market a fintech solution that dramatically accelerates the quality control (QC) review process. Under Sundh’s leadership, TRK has developed its flagship offering, Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM). The QC platform gives lenders the power to accelerate the QC review process, enabling them to identify and remediate defects with speed and accuracy and ensure the highest levels of loan quality.

“I am overjoyed with what TRK has accomplished,” said Sundh. “We are addressing a gaping market need by delivering a modern, sophisticated QC audit platform that marries ease of use with advanced functionality and unmatched flexibility. Being able to give our clients tools that enhance loan production by eliminating unnecessary steps and repetitive processes is truly rewarding.”

HW magazine’s Women of Influence is a competitive award program that has been recognizing influential women who are leading the future of the mortgage and housing industry for eight years running. The full list of honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46171-women-of-influence-2018.

About HW Media:

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About Housingwire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About About TRK Connection:

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management™), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect™), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://www.trkconnection.com/.

News Source: TRK Connection

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/housingwire-magazine-honors-trk-connection-ceo-teri-sundh/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.