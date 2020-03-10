LANSDALE, Pa., March 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based appraisal management software, announced that it has earned a spot on HousingWire’s seventh annual Tech100 awards list, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy, spanning the real estate mortgage industries.



“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire’s Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

Global DMS® was recognized for the successful development and roll-out of EVO-Res™ – the industry’s next-generation valuation management technology for residential lenders, AMCs, and appraisers. EVO-Res offers state-of-the-art technological advances that allows users to work the way they need to work, which is very different than other platforms currently available in the market.

EVO-Res is user role-based, providing a customized experience for each user that includes separate dashboards and task lists to help drive optimal performance. The platform is also 100% configurable—allowing users to configure every field and/or add new fields on the fly—and provides custom order forms, review forms and detailed reporting, where users can build the forms and reports they need in minutes. Previously, these types of changes would require costly and time-consuming development intervention.

“We put a great deal of thought into the design and underlying functionality of EVO-Res, collaborating with clients and diligently operating in an R&D mode for years,” said Vladimir Bien-Aime, President and CEO of Global DMS. “We’re thrilled that our efforts landed us on HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 list and honored to receive this recognition.”

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing,” said HousingWire CEO, Clayton Collins. “Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

For the complete list of HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 winners, please visit: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners/

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential™ (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial™ (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac® Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex®, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS®), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile.

For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

