How Drug Charges Can Affect the Rest of Your Life

While many people don’t think that using drugs is a bad thing, if you are caught and convicted of any drug crime (including possession or even selling them), your life is going to really change. Most people believe that, as young adults (and even adults), they can make choices and they don’t worry about consequences like drug charges. However, that is the wrong way of thinking. A drug conviction will change everything for you.

Here are some ways that your life will change due to drug charges.

Your family’s opinion of you may change. While many families stick together in hard times, they may walk away after you have been charged with a drug crime. Though they may stay around if you are convicted once, if you are convicted multiple times, they may walk away when they see that you are not making the necessary changes to your life.

If you are single, you may have trouble when you are looking for love. People looking for love can be very picky. A young adult with a criminal record is not the first person that he or she is looking for. You can’t lie about your past, it may come out to haunt you.

You may struggle to find a job. When applying for jobs, you will get asked if you have ever been convicted of a crime. This does include drug charges so you would have to answer them honestly. Many employers are also running background checks to ensure that they hire only the best employees that they can. Your conviction will show up on the report.

While you may be lucky to find someone who is willing to give you a chance, you will never be able to hold a job in many industries due to your drug charges. You won’t be able to work in law enforcement, drive a commercial rig, or even work with children. You won’t be able to work in doctors’ offices, hospitals, or even with elderly people.

If you have children, you are less likely to get custody of them. Child custody battles can be brutal. Exes will use any piece of information that they can in order to keep their children with them. This includes a criminal conviction. It will show an untrustworthy character so there is a good chance that you won’t be able to see your children.

Don’t think that this is only important if you have children now. It is not. Your conviction can (and will) be used against you for the rest of your life. Think about any future children that you may have, as well as any that you may want to adopt. If you try to adopt, your application will be denied due to your drug charges.

You may struggle to find a place to live. If you are going to be renting, you may end up looking for quite a while to find a place. No landlord is going to want to rent a home to someone who has drug charges. Most landlords require a background check to ensure that their tenants are good people.

If you are planning on buying a home, you are going to have an equally hard time. No responsible lender is going to give you money since you are going to considered a high-risk case. You may also have trouble getting any type of loan, even if you just need a car, money for college, or anything else.

Because there are so many consequences to a drug crime, the best bet is to stay away from them. However, if have already been accused, you need to hire the best lawyer that you can. Your lawyer will be able to discuss your case and find the best way to help you through this difficult time. Hopefully, your charges will be dropped and you can forget about this mistake!

