How do you keep the results you’ve gotten from injections without overdoing it? The life cycle of injections varies depending on what type you’re getting and where. We’ve created this detailed list to make sure you’re getting the most from your injections, and to help you know how to schedule your follow-up appointments!

Is It Dangerous?

There’s a lot of anti-cosmetic injection rhetoric out there, which can hinder finding the information you’re looking for. Are regular, long-term injections dangerous? Can they permanently change my skin? These are completely understandable concerns, but with all the false information floating around on the internet, we want to be sure to give you factual, clear answers that will hopefully also give you some peace of mind.

Are regular injections dangerous?

If you are getting your injections through non-regulated sources, there are serious dangers to be aware of, and without professional use, this can result in serious health consequences. However, if you are working with professionals, and using FDA approved fillers, there are no dangers in getting regular injections.

Can injections permanently change my skin?

Temporary fillers (like the ones mentioned below) are made to dissolve over time, and reflect the natural chemistry of your body. There are some more permanent solutions, which can have permanent effects, both good and bad depending on the skill level of the professional you choose.

For crow’s feet and frown lines, we love Botox. A medicine that treats the muscle itself, this injection usually lasts between 3 and 6 months. If you’ve been getting Botox for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the wrinkles and lines reappear less and less severe after each treatment as the muscle shrinks. Depending on how long you’ve been getting Botox, and the length of the results, we recommend new injections every 4-6 months.

This volumizing gel is perfect for those deep folds and lines. The effects usually last up to a year, though in some cases up to 18 months. Either way, we recommend new injections after a year, to keep the results uniform rather than allowing your face to begin retreating to its previous state.

Juvederm Voluma

With unique, high-quality fillers, this product lasts up to 2 years. Not only is this the only filler with such a long life span, it also encourages collagen growth, and requires less product and less frequent maintenance. Because of the high-caliber results, injections are only needed as effects begin to fade, which varies from person to person. Some may prefer injections after a year, while others will only need a new injection closer to 2 years.

Radiesse Volumizing Formula

This is great for results around the mouth. Major injections should be kept up at least every two years; while smaller injections can be done as preferred (every 4, 6, or 9 months). Radiesse usually lasts a year, but can last up to 18 months before effects noticeably fade.

Belotero Balance

For a very natural, subtle look, Belotero does the trick, though its specialty is fine line treatment. Effects usually last up to 6 months, though Belotero Soft can last up to a year. We encourage follow-up injections every 6-12 months to keep your skin looking smooth.

Dr. Apesos

If you’re looking to get injections for the first time but are still unsure about which injection is the right one for you, Dr. Apesos is your first step. Set up a consultation with professionals to create a unique plan of action for your desired effects, and feel confident in your choices! Check out our blog to find out more about the services we provide! If you’re looking to refresh the injections you already have, contact us to make an appointment today!

