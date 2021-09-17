Discussing different types of temporary and permanent lip procedure solutions for fuller lips

Many people desire to have full lips. According to research, having fuller lips indicates a higher mating potential. Thin lips are also associated with aging due to the production of less hyaluronic acid and collagen, which causes a reduction in lip volume.

There are many ways to get fuller lips, including celebrity-endorsed procedures and cosmetic products that only create an illusion for a short while. However, for a more effective, longer-lasting solution to thin lips, professional cosmetic surgeons such as Dr. James Apesos perform temporary and permanent lip procedures that improve the size and volume of your lips.

What is a Temporary Lip Procedure?

This lip enhancement option involves injecting a temporary hydraulic acid lip filler into the mucosa or vermilion of the lips. There are several types of temporary lip fillers such as Hylaform, Restylane, Captique, and Juvederm that offer a reversible solution to thin lips.

Non-surgical lip augmentation only lasts for six months to one year tops, depending on the amount of filler injected and your metabolic rate. Its effect is temporary because your body metabolizes hyaluronic acid since it is synthetic, just like the one that exists in your body.

Injection of temporary lip fillers is minimally invasive, less painful, and you get the results right away. You will also feel normal a day after the procedure.

What Is A Permanent Lip Procedure?

You can opt for a permanent lip procedure if you don’t want to visit your cosmetic surgeon every six months or want permanent results. It entails a surgical lip augmentation procedure that is minimally invasive and fast to recover from. Techniques for permanent lip augmentation include the use of:

Artificial Lip Implants

Your surgeon makes small incisions on the corners of your mouth, then places expanded polytetrafluoroethylene or smooth silicone implants into the lips. According to a study, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene feels and looks more natural to the lips; hence it is a better option than silicone.

For 6 hours before treatment, you should not eat anything. You should also avoid alcohol for at least two days and smoking for four weeks before and after surgery.

Results are visible two weeks after the surgery when you fully recover, and plastic implants last for a long time.

After the procedure, you can return to work after three days but avoid strenuous activity for at least two weeks. Swelling is a common occurrence after surgery, and there is a higher risk of infection, bruising, allergic reaction, and lumps. However, the procedure should be satisfactory and safe if you go to a competent, certified cosmetic surgeon.

Tissue Grafting

This lip augmentation technique involves transferring skin from the lower stomach to the lip for a more permanent enhancement. Blood vessels from the transferred tissue merge with those from your lip tissue. After healing, you get to have beautiful, plumper lips.

It is more natural, as it uses your own tissue to give a soft look to your lips. The procedure is also minimally invasive and leaves much less scarring.

Fat Grafting

During fat grafting, the surgeon harvests fat from other body parts such as the stomach, thighs, or buttocks and injects it into the lips, reducing the chances of body rejection. There is barely any scarring left on the harvested area. The procedure is less painful since the surgeon first puts you under anesthesia.

Recovery can take 1 to 3 days, and natural-looking results are visible almost immediately.

Dissatisfaction with the appearance of your lips can significantly affect your confidence and trouble your social interactions, which can lead to isolation and stress. If you feel like you need a lip implant and are ready for it, Dr. Apesos is here for you. He has over 30 years of experience and will perform the procedure safely to improve the appearance of your lips. For more information on options and risks, visit our website and contact us.

