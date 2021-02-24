Spring is just around the corner, and we are itching with cabin fever. If you’ve been cooped up too long waiting for your next adventure, let’s get planning!

If you’ve been craving some much-needed R&R, we feel you. Staycations are a great way to stay close to home but escape the mundane routine of the everyday.

What’s great about a staycation is that it can be as adventurous or as relaxing as you need it to be. Rather than a full-blown vacation, it’s more about breaking away from your routine and planning a few special activities that are out of the ordinary of your normal schedule.

In Miami County, we have so many things to do and see that you couldn’t possibly experience them all at once – even if you are a resident! Take advantage of all that Miami County has to offer and plan a unique escape.

Whether you are a local or visiting from nearby, here are a few great tips to begin planning your next staycation with us!

How to Plan a Staycation

Schedule it

Like everything else in life, if it doesn’t make the calendar, it doesn’t happen! To make sure you get that much needed R&R, choose a time of the year that works best for you.

One helpful tip is that you might find less crowds and fewer people touring the museums and attractions on a weekday.

Consider the weather for any outdoor activities you may have in mind, too.

Plan it.

Decide who will accompany you or if you will be visiting us solo! If you are traveling with friends or family, make sure your planning adventures suit everyone involved.

Brainstorm your bucket list items and determine which activities are best for the time of year you are visiting.

There are plenty of day trips and activities available for girl’s trips, couples, brewery tours, bourbon tours, as well as day trips to Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City. Be sure to check our events page, too!

Don’t pack your schedule too much! Make sure you allow plenty of time for travel, breaks, and relaxation, too.

Book a room.

As you are planning, make sure you book a room for a night or two. Even if you live in the area, it will make the experience that much more memorable! We have fabulous bed and breakfast establishments as well as great hotels in the area. If you have an outdoor adventure planned, try one of Troy’s Shoal Tents for a floating and camping experience you will never forget.

Be a tourist.

Whether you are nearby or across the state, be a tourist for a weekend!

It’s easy to forget the wonder in the historic places and milestones we pass every day. Make sure to add a few museums and exhibits to your list as you are planning your trip. Check out our full list of attractions in the area, including Brukner Nature Center, Johnston Farm, Indian Creek Distillery and Carillon Historical Park. If you are more on the adventurous side, be sure to explore all of the opportunities for hiking, biking, and canoeing in the area.

No matter what you choose, be sure to use the hashtag #HomeGrownGreat when posting your social media adventures.

Try new restaurants.

Everyone is a regular somewhere but shake up the routine during your staycation!

We have fabulous restaurants that will suit every need and budget. Try something a little more upscale like Basil’s on Market, or keep it casual after a long day of recreation at 311 Drafthouse.

Miami County also has several coffee and tea shops for a pick-me-up or local bakeshops for a sweet treat!

A staycation is a perfect balance between staying close to home and experiencing new adventures. Be sure to plan for plenty of time between adventures for the most relaxing staycation right in the heart of Miami County.

