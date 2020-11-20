Aging affects your body in a variety of ways you may not always enjoy. If you’re wondering what to do about changes to the skin on your face, such as baggy, puffy, or dark eyes, we’re here to help. Dr. Apesos offers a wide variety of therapies, surgeries, and other procedures that can help you combat the effects of aging, especially when combined with lifestyle changes. We have been passionate about helping patients achieve tighter, younger-looking skin for over 30 years; we can help you choose from a variety of treatment options to minimize baggy, puffy, or dark eyes in a way that best meet your needs.

Causes of Baggy, Puffy, or Dark Eyes

Aging is the main risk factor for changes in the appearance of the skin around your eyes. Like the rest of your body, the skin on your face goes through a variety of physical changes over time. As you age, the muscles and other tissues near your eyes, and on the rest of your face, weaken. These weaker muscles can cause the skin that surrounds your eyes to droop or appear baggy. They also make it easier for fat and other fluids to move around. This shifting can cause your eyelids to puff or the skin around your eyes to darken. Smoking, certain allergies, poor sleep, and genetics can also make you more susceptible to baggy, puffy, or dark eyes.

Treating Baggy, Puffy, or Dark Eyes

Because baggy, puffy, or dark eyes are typically cosmetic issues, rather than signs of an underlying health problem, treating them is completely optional in most cases. Minor changes can often be minimized with cool compresses and other at-home remedies. Quitting smoking, improving your diet, or making other lifestyle changes may also help improve the appearance of your eyes.

If you decide that you would like to pursue more significant treatment options, there are a variety of cosmetic procedures available that can help your eyes and the skin that surrounds them look younger and brighter. However, it is important to understand that cosmetic procedures may not be covered by your insurance company if they are not connected to a specific health issue.

Botox and Other Therapies

Botox, laser resurfacing, and other simple cosmetic procedures work by tightening the skin around the eyes to minimize wrinkles and other minor changes in the appearance of the eyes. Some therapies also alter skin tone and rejuvenate skin around your eyes to make them appear younger and healthier.

Medications

Some baggy, puffy, or dark eyes may be worsened by certain allergies. In these situations, taking allergy medications can help decrease your symptoms.

Eye Lifts

Eye lifts are an eyelid surgery, tightening baggy skin by clearing excess fat and fluids from under and around eyes. This procedure is an excellent choice for correcting severe bagginess or puffiness near the upper or lower eyelids; especially if you have excess skin in these areas that interferes with your vision.

Dr. Apesos has been providing a variety of procedures to help patients throughout the Dayton area improve their appearance to boost their confidence for over 30 years. Are you feeling frustrated by aging-related changes to your face, such as baggy, puffy, or dark eyes? We’re here to help. We offer a variety of therapies, medications, and surgeries to ensure that we can best meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about why patients continue to choose us for a variety of cosmetic procedures or to schedule an appointment!

The post How To Treat Baggy, Puffy, or Dark Eyes appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.