COVID-19 probably wasn’t on your radar when you first started thinking about having plastic surgery. You may be wondering if now is the right time to proceed with your plans in light of current events. If you have a preexisting appointment or are planning on making an appointment in the near future, rest assured that we are taking steps to keep our office safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you’re still in the planning stages, are about to have a procedure, or are currently recovering from plastic surgery, we’re here to safely support you.

We are paying close attention to current CDC guidelines for medical practices and incorporating them into our office policies to best protect our patients and our team members. With these recommendations in mind, we are able to continue providing safe procedures during this unprecedented time to help you become the best version of yourself.

How We Accommodate Social Distancing

Coming into contact with as few people as possible is the first step in stopping the spread of COVID-19. With that in mind, we have implemented several new pandemic policies which support social distancing in our office.

First and foremost, we are proud to offer TeleHealth appointments in place of certain types of face to face appointments. This gives you the option of not coming to our office at all if you don’t need to. Confidential online appointments help you keep your plastic surgery plans on track without leaving your house more than necessary.

We ask our patients to wait in the parking lot until their appointment time, rather than in the waiting room; we permit only patients to enter the building at this time. This means people who drive you to your appointment, children, and others will need to wait elsewhere during your appointment. We will also communicate with you prior to your appointment. We’ll provide a specific arrival time and handle any necessary screening or other questions before your appointment; this also minimizes the amount of time you need to spend at our office.

Our Commitment to Sanitization

Like any medical practice, cleaning and sanitizing has always been a top priority for us. In light of increased sanitization needs of the pandemic, we’ve made adjustments to our usual cleaning procedures to further protect our patients.

We are asking each patient to wear a mask when entering our office at this time. Hand sanitizer is provided for your convenience; you’ll find it in both the lobby and patient rooms throughout the building.

We’ve removed a number of items which are difficult to clean and sanitize from our office for the time being. This makes it easier to sanitize necessary surfaces in between appointments. We are also not accepting cash payments at this time, as money cannot be exchanged safely or thoroughly cleaned. These adaptations to our normal cleaning routine increase our ability to keep COVID-19 and other infections out of our office to keep our patients safe.

Although COVID-19 has made providing a safe plastic surgery practice more challenging, you don’t need to put your plastic surgery plans on hold in light of current events. By adjusting both patient and team member policies to accommodate current CDC guidelines, we are able to continue providing top-notch procedures for patients throughout the Dayton area. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines to adjust our policies as needed as the situation evolves. Contact us today to learn more about why patients choose Dr. Apesos or to schedule an appointment!

