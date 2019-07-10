Hudson Valley Wine Magazine Launches Mobile-Friendly Website As ‘Go-To’ Source for Consumers, Visitors, Media, and the Trade

COXSACKIE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the summer season, Hudson Valley Wine Magazine is launching a fully redesigned, mobile-friendly website that is tailor-made not only for consumers and visitors who want the most out of their wine and craft beverage experience in the Hudson Valley, but also researchers, media, and members of the trade who want to learn more about the region’s industry from an historical and agricultural perspective.



Packed with online-only features—such as a Google map for every location and special blog posts on news that is driving the industry as well as the places that are making the Hudson Valley a destination for both local and global craft beverage enthusiasts—the website is the “go to” source for accurate information about the region’s abundant wine, spirits, beer, cider, and mead producers.

Highlights of hvwinemag.com:

Features give first insight into the latest wine and craft beverage tasting rooms, new product introductions, the region’s beverage makers, and more.

Articles and interviews share the knowledge of growers, farmers, and industry experts, providing a resource for viticulturists, winemakers and other craft beverage producers.

Articles feature pairing ideas, creative cocktail recipes, and news on beverage laws that affect both consumers and the trade.

Select articles from the 11-year archive of Hudson Valley Wine Magazine and the Ultimate Hudson Valley Cider + Apple Spirits Guide are now available online.

The official “I Love NY” wine and craft beverage map is available as a download.

The “Industry Partners” page connects individuals to other industries and organizations such as the NY Cider Association, NY Distiller’s Guild, NYS Brewers Association, Taste NY, etc.

The site is produced with support from New York State, in partnership with Taste NY (https://taste.ny.gov/). Launched by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2013, Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in the state.

“As the craft beverage industry in New York State continues to evolve, our site will deliver news, trends, and other relevant content to anyone who is interested in learning about the ever-changing evolution of local wine and craft beverages,” said Robert Bedford, executive editor of Hudson Valley Wine Magazine.

“The Hudson Valley reaches all the way from Westchester to the Capital Region and has an incredibly vibrant wine and craft beverage industry,” said Sam Filler, executive director of New York Wine & Grape Foundation. “This new website is a credible resource of information for visitors, researchers, media, and the trade alike.”

As part of the launch celebration, the Hudson Valley Wine Magazine will be at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest on September 7–8, 2019, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 U.S. 9, Rhinebeck, NY. Tote bags and other complimentary giveaways featuring the new website will be on hand.

About Hudson Valley Wine Magazine:

Hudson Valley Wine Magazine (HVWM) is the ultimate resource guide for those looking to explore the tastes and terroir of the Hudson Valley and Capital regions, an expansive and diverse area that is home to more than 165 wine and craft beverage tasting rooms. HVWM is distributed twice a year, free of charge, regionally and in the metro-NY area. More information: https://hvwinemag.com/.

