Looking for a designer breed that doesn’t stir up your allergies? These hypoallergenic dog breed mixes might be the answer for you!

Hypoallergenic pups have become immensely popular for allergy sufferers everywhere. Typically, these breeds have shorter hair, which means they produce less dander than other dogs, drastically minimizing the allergens in your home.

While no dog is completely hypoallergenic, there are a variety of breeds perfect for those with existing allergies… with a little twist.

We’ve all heard of the usual dog breed mixes: Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Yorkipoos, Maltipoos, and the like. While these designer breeds are absolutely adorable, there are a few other unexpected combinations to be celebrated and admired for the unique pups they are!

5 Unique Hypoallergenic Dog Breed Mixes

This adorable pup is a mix between Chihuahua and Dachshund. Like its ancestors, this dog is short in stature compared to larger breed mixes.

The long, semi-floppy ears are pure Dachshund! These are generally small dogs with long bodies. The ears can vary from long and floppy, like a Dachshund, or short like a Chihuahua.

A Chihuahua-Dachshund mix has an exceptionally silky coat, usually short or medium in length.

They are pretty active breeds and friendly to others. However, they do not like their humans to leave them alone for long periods of time. If you love being the number one priority to your dog, a Chiweenie might be for you.

Like a real-life teddy bear! The Cavachon really packs the punch with the cuteness factor.

The perfect blend of a Bichon Frisé and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, this playful breed has a short coat with tight curls. Well-known traits include their good nature, cheerfulness, and devout affection toward their owners.

They are full of energy, so if you prefer a more sedentary lifestyle, a Cavachon may not be the best fit. These dogs are easily trained, intelligent, responsive, affectionate, and a great companion for families with kids.

Like Retrievers but need a smaller version? The Corgidor is the one for you!

As the perfect combination of a Welsh Corgi and a Labrador Retriever, this mixed breed is a medium-sized dog with short legs.

The short legs and long body shape are obvious traits of a Corgi, but their face shape is totally Labrador. Most often, this breed mix looks like a Labrador with short legs.

Corgidors have only the best traits from their parents. These pups are even-tempered, energetic, and highly intelligent. Their fierce independence can also be a challenge when it comes to training.

Schnoodles are a charming mix between a Poodle and a Schnauzer. Like Corgidors, Schnoodles can range from small-sized lapdogs to heavier, mid-sized versions.

Their curly hair was clearly inherited from the Poodle, with the sweet nature of a Schnauzer.

These dogs make excellent family pets. As an active breed mix, they love to play and be the center of attention. However, they also make excellent cuddly companions.

Beethoven meets a doodle! The Saint Berdoodle is a mix between a Standard Poodle and Saint Bernard. Closely resembling a Goldendoodle, this oversized teddy bear is a cuddly partner and great family companion. Since Saint Bernards are one of the largest dog breeds, it’s no surprise that this mix weighs between 110-200 pounds.

Typically, this breed is very laid back, intelligent, and good-natured. They also get along well with other pets.

Because Berdoodles are social breeds, they enjoy being around their family, which means they become destructive if left alone for too long. If you are considering a Berdoodle, make sure you have plenty of time for regular walks and play to save your shoes!

If you love larger dogs, a Mastidoodle might be a good fit for you. Intimidatingly large, these make excellent watchdogs and loyal companions. However, the Mastidoodle has a certain gentility about them. They are rarely aggressive and often sit back as an observer.

Their easy-going personality and relaxed temperament make them great companions for families with children. Mastidoodles enjoy lots of affection and require a relatively high level of physical activity and mental stimulation.

The Mastiff Poodle mix has a large, fluffy coat, usually black or dark brown in color. Typically, Mastiffs shed a lot of hair. Breeding Mastiff with Poodle eliminates the big hairy shedding issue, as Poodles are a non-shedding dog breed.

Because these breeds are mixed with other breeds, appearance, size, and coat will vary. Keep this in mind as you consider these hypoallergenic designer dog breeds. If you have any questions about bringing a dog into your home, give our office a call today.

