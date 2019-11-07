CHENGDU, China, Nov. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iBoysoft (iboysoft.com), a dedicated Mac and Windows software developing company since 2017, lately unveils a series of solutions to fix Mac not booting issue after the recent macOS 10.15 Catalina update is published. It aims to help users enjoy new features of the latest macOS while keeping their data safe and intact.



Apple has released macOS Catalina for a while and now macOS 10.15.1 is available in the App Store to update. However, many users run into troubles after or during the period of macOS Catalina update, and one of the most serious problems is that Mac won’t start after macOS update.

To help users solve those macOS booting problems, iBoysoft conducts a tutorial article and guide users to recover data from unbootable Mac computers. 4 different ways, including utilizing its flagship Mac data recovery software – iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac, are mentioned according to different situations.

According to iBoysoft, the easiest method of recovering data from unbootable Macs is to run iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac in Recovery Mode. This solution is extremely helpful if users only have one Mac that is not booting up after macOS update. The only requirement is that the Internet access is available for this Mac.

In addition, iBoysoft also offers another solution to recover data from crashed Mac: creating a bootable recovery drive. iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is built with a bootable drive creator so that users can create a recovery drive to get data off the crashed Mac. This solution requires another working Mac and a usable external hard drive or USB flash drive to create the iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac bootable drive.

“We know how much data matters when a computer refuses to boot, so we strongly recommend users to recover data with iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac before repair their Mac. iBoysoft Data Recovery applies advanced data recovery technology, and it can help users recover data even when Mac is stuck on loading, cashed, dead, etc.,” said Tim Luo, the CEO of iBoysoft.

Besides that, iBoysoft also lists a series of solutions to fix the unbootable Mac after macOS update, including booting up in Safe mode, repairing startup disk in Recovery Mode, re-installing the macOS, or downgrading macOS Catalina to a stable system.

More Key Features of iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac

Recover documents, photos, videos, emails, etc. from Mac. Recover deleted and lost data from emptied Trash. Recover data from formatted/corrupted/unmountable drives. Recover files from external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, memory cards, and many other storage devices.

Price and Availability

iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is compatible with macOS 10.15 (Catalina), macOS 10.14 (Mojave), macOS 10.13 (High Sierra), macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan), 10.10 (Yosemite), 10.9 (Mavericks), 10.8 (Mountain Lion), 10.7 (Lion).

Users can free download iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac at https://iboysoft.com/mac-data-recovery/free-mac-data-recovery.html and enjoy 1 GB free data recovery. For more features, the cost will be varied from $69.95 to $299 according to different features.

About iBoysoft

Founded in early 2017, iBoysoft is an innovative and fast-growing software company that provides users with solutions to data recovery for Windows, data recovery for Mac, APFS data recovery, NTFS read/write support on Mac, Mac drive management, and file protection. It has been well-recognized by millions of happy users all over the world.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/cxz_suPLqn8

News Source: iBoysoft

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/iboysoft-announces-4-ways-to-recover-data-after-macos-catalina-update/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.