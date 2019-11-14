STONY BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 (SEND@PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iCell Gene Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, organ rejections and autoimmune disorders, announced today that it will give oral and poster presentations related to its BCMA-CD19 cCAR and CD4-specific CAR programs at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.



Oral Presentation:

Title: First-in-Human Trial of BCMA-CD19 Compound CAR with Remarkable Donor-Specific Antibody Reduction

Session: 721. Abstract Number: 38

Saturday, December 7, 2019: 7:45 a.m.

Valencia BC (W415BC), Level 4 (Orange County Convention Center)

Clinicaltrials.govID: NCT04162353

Poster Presentation:

Title: First-in-Human CD4 CAR Clinical Trial on Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

Session: 626. Abstract Number: 2881

Sunday, December 8, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hall B, Level 2 (Orange County Convention Center)

Clinicaltrials.govID: NCT04162340

About BCMA-CD19 cCAR therapy

BCMA-CD19 cCAR is a compound Chimeric Antigen Receptor (cCAR) immunotherapy with two distinct functional CAR molecules expressing on a T-cell, directed against the surface proteins BCMA and CD19. The diseases treated by BCMA-CD19 cCAR could include autoimmune disorders, and organ rejection. BCMA is expressed in plasma cells, while CD19 is related to B-cells. BCMA-CD19 cCAR is designed to completely remove antibody-producing “roots”, plasma cells and B cells, and then re-set the immune system for treating antibody-mediated autoimmune disorders or organ rejections.

BCMA-CD19 cCAR is also aimed to treat multiple myeloma, a challenging disease due to the heterogeneity of myeloma cells, which renders single-antigen targeting CAR T-cell therapy ineffective. BCMA-CD19 cCAR is proposed to target both bulky myeloma cells expressing BCMA, and myeloma stem cells expressing CD19 to effectively eradicate the disease.

About CD4-specific CAR (CD4 CAR) therapy

CD4-specific CAR with a safety switch is designed to treat peripheral T cell lymphoma as CD4 is uniformly expressed on most mature T cell lymphoma, and transient depletion of CD4 is expected. The diseases treated by CD4 CAR could include peripheral T-cell lymphoma (NOS), Sezary syndrome/cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, adult T cell lymphoma, T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma and T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. Most of these diseases are difficult to treat, with dismal prognoses. An IND has been approved for iCell Gene Therapeutics to initiate a multi-site clinical trial at Stony Brook University Hospital and University of Louisville.

About iCell Gene Therapeutics

iCell Gene Therapeutics, located in Stony Brook, New York, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class chimeric antigen receptor engineered cells. Clinical studies on our CARvac, T-cell targeted CARs, Compound CARs, Non-gene edited universal CARs and C-TPS1 (depletion of TREG, blockage of PD-L1 pathways and stimulation of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes) for solid tumors are ongoing in the US and in China.

