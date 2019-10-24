SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), today announced it has integrated 4506-T Verification Services from QuestSoft Corporation, one of the nation’s leading providers of automated mortgage compliance software, into idsDoc. With this integration, QuestSoft customers can now directly order 4506-T income verifications to be eSigned through idsDoc.



“Increasing efficiency is a top priority for every lender, and anytime lenders can automate labor-intensive processes or reduce delays through automation, that only serves to reduce turntimes and improve the borrower experience,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “QuestSoft has a long history as one of the industry’s most reputable compliance and risk management technology firms, and we are thrilled to partner with them to integrate its income verification service into idsDoc.”

Through the integration, loan teams are notified as soon as borrowers complete the 4506-T form in the IDS eSign room, allowing them to streamline the ordering process and pull direct-source data for more accurate income verification. As a result, joint QuestSoft-IDS customers can potentially reduce processing times while improving loan integrity and quality.

“As more lenders embrace the electronic signing of mortgage documents, the ability to easily order and verify income data through IDS and QuestSoft provides lenders a compliant, secure way to increase efficiency and speed the time from application to closing,” said Steve Butler, Senior Vice President, Business Development at QuestSoft.

QuestSoft’s full suite of IRS 4506-T verification services helps prevent fraud and inaccuracies before each loan is funded. A personal review by a QuestSoft expert ensures that data is properly analyzed. As an authorized Day 1 Certainty® Report Supplier, QuestSoft’s 4506-T service also allows lenders to have freedom from reps and warrants.

About QuestSoft

Laguna Hills, Calif.-based QuestSoft is a leading provider of comprehensive compliance software and services for the mortgage, bank and credit union industries. QuestSoft combines 20+ years of mortgage regulatory, CRA and Fair Lending compliance analytics, data management and software design expertise with best-in-class customer service to consistently improve client compliance accuracy and facilitate smoother regulatory audits. QuestSoft products, interfaced with over 40 software providers, enable more than 2,700 banks, credit unions and mortgage companies to simplify and speed the collection, analysis, compilation and reporting of key lending regulatory report data. The company’s software helped lenders submit over eight million error-free transactions to regulators in 2018. For more information, call 800-575-4632, ext. 1, or visit http://www.questsoft.com/.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

