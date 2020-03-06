SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has been named to the 2020 HW Tech100™ Mortgage list published by mortgage industry trade magazine HousingWire. 2020 marks IDS’ sixth overall appearance on the list.



“At IDS, we strive to offer our clients reality-based solutions to the ever-changing demands of the mortgage industry,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “IDS is honored to consistently be recognized by HousingWire as a tech leader in the housing economy, and I would like to thank our team for making that possible.”

The HW Tech100 program highlights tech innovation that captures the entire U.S. housing economy, spanning real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investments. HousingWire editors noted IDS’ 2019 quarterly doc increase, including a 30% increase in the third quarter over the same period in 2018. Additionally, IDS expanded its services by integrating with Questsoft, allowing Questsoft customers to directly order 4506-T income verifications to be eSigned through idsDoc.

“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

