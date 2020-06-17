SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it has expanded its partnership to become the exclusive integrated document preparation vendor of Mortgage Builder, a provider of award-winning mortgage loan origination and servicing software. The newly rebuilt integration now fully incorporates the IDS eSignature platform and custom form generation capability.



The partnership includes the migration of Mortgage Builder’s client base to idsDoc, IDS’ flagship document preparation platform, which is recognized for unequalled customization and superior customer service. In addition, the integration supports new data points to meet more recent demands and upcoming needs, including TRID documents, eClosing process fields and impending URLA updates.

“There has been a concerted effort to modernize the aesthetics and functionality of the Mortgage Builder platform under the new leadership direction of Mortgage Builder’s parent company Constellation Mortgage Solutions,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “IDS is honored to be one of a handful of vendors Mortgage Builder has chosen to help transform its award-winning platform into one built for the digital mortgage era, and we are eager to expand our partnership with Mortgage Builder to deliver an enhanced digital lending experience to our mutual clients.”

Featuring enhanced system-to-system connectivity and seamless data transfer using the MISMO Version 3.4 data standard, the integration utilizes idsDoc for all document preparation within Mortgage Builder. In addition, specified data input enables Mortgage Builder to remain the single system of record, while still allowing the completion of custom and state fields. Through this interface, users are able to review the IDS compliance audit report to see what needs to be updated in Mortgage Builder and to draw from IDS’s wide library of official, custom and state-specific documents.

“Mortgage Builder is pleased to strengthen our existing relationship with IDS,” said Stephen Ryczek, President and General Manager of Mortgage Builder. “Our commitment to exceptional customer service and dedication to the highest level of compliance available in the loan origination software space are the perfect fit for this exclusive relationship moving forward. IDS’s proven track record makes them the ideal technology partner, and we are eager to bring this new and improved capability set to our already robust loan origination and servicing platform.”

About Mortgage Builder

Mortgage Builder provides enterprise mortgage software solutions for today’s lenders that empower teams, quickly adapt to changing regulations, and are customizable to unique workflows. A subsidiary of Constellation Mortgage Solutions, MB is built to serve the needs of lenders – from origination to post-closing to servicing. The MB platform is a complete solution that is backed by our award-winning customer support team. Since 1999, Mortgage Builder has been working to help today’s mortgage professional streamline operations, reduce costly errors that can lead to problems with compliance, and close more loans faster to increase ROI. Learn more at www.mortgagebuilder.com.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

