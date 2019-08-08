IDS Signs on as Gold Sponsor for 2019 ACUMA Annual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has agreed to serve as a Gold Sponsor for the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) 2019 Annual Conference, to be held September 22-25, 2019 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



“As a sponsor for this year’s ACUMA Annual Conference, IDS is pleased to assist credit unions in optimizing their mortgage operations to meet the challenges of today’s lending environment,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “In fact, the idsDoc platform was born inside of a credit union, giving us additional perspective on the unique challenges and concerns credit unions face in providing mortgage products and services to their memberships.”

“For example, credit unions typically offer custom home loan programs to better serve their members and often service those loans in-house. Therefore, for the digitally-minded credit union, having a system that can support this kind of specialized lending environment becomes even more important,” Mackey added. “One of the hallmarks of the idsDoc platform is its ability to accommodate unique loan programs via customized documents and flexible workflows, thus enabling credit unions to stay true to their mission while also remaining competitive from both a service and technology standpoint.”

ACUMA’s mission is, “to be the complete ‘source’ for credit unions and their business partners, for information, networking and advocacy for mortgage lending and housing finance.” The annual conference, which attracts approximately 500 mortgage leaders in the credit union space, is designed to educate credit unions on the rapidly changing landscape of mortgage origination.

“We’re delighted to have IDS sponsoring the conference,” said Bob Dorsa, president of ACUMA. “It’s great to have a company with a history of serving credit unions supporting ACUMA.”

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

