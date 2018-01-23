iEmergent Joins The Mortgage Collaborative’s Preferred Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation’s only independent mortgage cooperative, today announced the addition of forecasting and analytics firm iEmergent to its Preferred Partner network. iEmergent offers TMC members market-based forecasts that can drill down into communities, making the intelligence relevant to both high-level strategic issues and specific market challenges.



“We’re thrilled to have such an innovative data provider like iEmergent joining our preferred partner network,” said Jim Park, Chief Executive Officer of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Our members are going to be truly impressed with the forward-looking information at their fingertips on the Mortgage MarketSmart mapping platform that will help lenders expand their business strategically.”

iEmergent provides forward-looking market intelligence to organizations and professionals across the banking, lending, and housing industries. iEmergent’s signature offering, Mortgage MarketSmart, is a powerful web-based application that helps organizations understand, analyze and leverage iEmergent’s intelligence to improve profitability, performance, and position. For over a decade, iEmergent’s forecasts of mortgage market opportunity and behavior have been the most accurate in the industry, and the company continues to explore new methods, new intelligence, and new applications to help organizations build sustainable, successful futures.

“We are excited to partner with TMC and provide their robust network of members with industry leading market insight, opportunity forecasts, and strategic analysis,” shared Bernard Nossuli, COO of iEmergent. “By knowing what’s next in a market, iEmergent enables lenders to anticipate change and capture opportunity as efficiently as possible, which is especially important as margins for lenders continue to narrow.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 125 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $200 billion. The lender network is supported by a preferred partner network of organizations that specialize within each facet of the mortgage life cycle. The Mortgage Collaborative is rewriting the playbook on the cooperative model and their network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).

iEmergent is a forecasting and advisory firm for the lending industry. Since 2000, we have been focused on delivering a forward-looking approach to helping organizations navigate the industry’s changing landscape. With a proprietary, groundbreaking method for forecasting mortgage opportunity, iEmergent can deliver accurate forecasts that drill down into every neighborhood across the nation. Lenders of all types and sizes utilize iEmergent’s powerful insight, through its Mortgage MarketSmart web application, to access, analyze, and share iEmergent’s data in many ways.

