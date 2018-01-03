iMobie AnyTrans Is Ready to Transfer and Manage Data from Android Devices

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie Inc., a leading software developer focused on Android and iOS, today proudly announces that its flagship product AnyTrans is now able to transfer and manage photos, messages, contacts, videos, apps and more from Android devices, even make a seamless transition from Android to Android, or iOS to Android.



Built on uniquely innovative technologies, it also comes as the only Android data manager that can download online videos & music from 900+ online sites, no matter to device or computer. Better still, iMobie gives away this $39.99 Android manager as a FREE gift to reward all users in the beginning of 2018, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17, 2018 – available worldwide.

Get AnyTrans® Android manager for FREE: https://www.imobie.com/special/anytrans-new-year-giveaway-2018.htm

“AnyTrans has already successfully helped more than 10 million iOS users to transfer, back up and manage their data during the past 5 years – and we’ve got feedback from thousands of Android users, who also expect to manage Android data in an easy way,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “Regarding that, AnyTrans to help Android users to transfer and manage data easily, securely and flawlessly. What counts is, users can download their favored videos or music directly to Android and enjoy them offline.”

Download AnyTrans to manage Android data: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

The benefits you will get from AnyTrans Android manager:

Transfer both Android and iOS data across any Android devices:

AnyTrans can move all your Android data like photos, videos, messages, apps to any Android device, computer, or vice versa. You can also make a seamless switch from iOS to Android, for a full transition or just some of the files.

Take care of all your Android data in a familiar way:

Your important messages, contacts, photos, videos and more are visible in well-organized order. You can edit your contacts, add albums, export your data & files by easy drag-and-drop, etc. – you can do more than you expect with AnyTrans!

Download fantastic videos and audio offline from 900+ sites:

As all-in-one software, it downloads your lossless music, interesting videos, TV shows from 900+ online sites to computer, even to your Android device directly. Now you can enjoy all your favored music and videos offline, anywhere, anytime.

Learn more about AnyTrans Android manager: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/android-manager.htm

Surprising gifts you will get from time-limited offer::

To reward customers’ long-term support, iMobie gives away the $39.99 AnyTrans for everyone during Jan. 3 to Jan. 17, 2018. Users can also get a lucky chance to win the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 or HUAWEI Mate 10.

Get $39.99 AnyTrans for FREE and win Samsung Galaxy S8 or HUAWEI Mate 10 here: https://www.imobie.com/special/anytrans-new-year-giveaway-2018.htm

About iMobie Inc.:

iMobie Inc. was established at the end of 2011, located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering many talented software engineers. More information: https://www.imobie.com/

