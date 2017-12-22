iMobie Launches Its Biggest Ever Holiday Offer to Reward Customers – Buy AnyTrans, Get PhoneClean for FREE

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Claus is on his way! To celebrate the holiday in 2017, iMobie Inc., a cutting-edge software developer who focuses on iOS and Android, now rolls out the biggest holiday offer to reward customers – buy ultimate iOS manager AnyTrans, get iOS cleaner PhoneClean for FREE!



During this holiday, AnyTrans is ready to manage all your beautiful photos, greeting messages, family videos and more in an easy and pleasant way. What’s more, you will get PhoneClean as a free holiday gift to clean and speed up your iPhone.

The holiday offer runs from Dec. 22, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018, and is available worldwide.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all. To celebrate this annual festival, we launch the biggest holiday offer to reward our customers’ long-term support – buy AnyTrans, get PhoneClean for FREE,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “During this holiday, we prepared AnyTrans to manage and take care of all your holiday photos, messages, videos and more. What counts is, you can get PhoneClean for FREE to clean and speed up your iPhone, which protects your privacy as well.”

What you’ll get from this holiday:

AnyTrans – Manages your holiday photos, videos and more with ease:

No matter if you are an iPhone user or an Android user, when you got your new iPhone during this holiday, AnyTrans will easily move all your data – like messages, loved photos, videos, and more – to your new iPhone 8/X. Besides full transfer, you can also select what you need to your new iPhone, as you wish.

AnyTrans is also the best backup manager to save your valued messages, Christmas photos, and fabulous New Year’s firework shows, etc., to computer for future use. You can 1-click back up almost all iOS data, even back up them automatically via Wi-Fi, which is a simple as well as a time-saving process. Surprisingly, you are allowed to preview and manage all your data from iTunes/iCloud backups.

PhoneClean – Ensures you a cleaner, faster and safer iPhone this holiday:

Your iPhone may run slowly after using it for a long time, but don’t worry: equipped with 5 clean modes, PhoneClean is smart enough to clean useless files and caches securely – you’ll get more free iPhone storage space and a faster than ever iPhone. Better still, it provides you the highest standard in privacy, security and keeps everything sensitive getting deleted permanently and completely.

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. was established in 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering a great many talented software engineers. Learn More: https://www.imobie.com/

