iMobie PhoneRescue Now Retrieves Data from All Android Phones or Tablets with Highest Success Rate

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie Inc., a leading software company focused on Android and iOS, announces that its ultimate data recovery tool PhoneRescue supports recovery of data from all Android phones and tablets, including SAMSUNG, HUAWEI, LG, XIAOMI, SONY etc. No brand limit anymore. With the highest data recovery rate in the industry, PhoneRescue will dig into every corner of your phone and bring back all your lost-but-valued messages, contacts, photos, music, videos, app data and more with ultra ease – even restore your most valued data directly to your phone.



“PhoneRescue started to retrieve data for 7 mainstream brands since last year, including SAMSUNG, Google, HTC, etc. Till now, we’ve received a lot of feedback from users who use some other Android brands, and they hope our PhoneRescue can also help them to retrieve lost data in the easiest and fastest way,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “That’s why we improved PhoneRescue to recover data from all Android devices. With this updated PhoneRescue, all Android users now can enjoy a hassle-free experience to recover their precious data in minutes from any kind of Android phone or tablet.”

Download PhoneRescue to retrieve your lost Android data now: https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/download.htm?sys=android

Check the detailed features of PhoneRescue:

Recover Data from All Android Phones and Tablets with Ease:

PhoneRescue now supports all Android devices, like SAMSUNG, HUAWEI, LG, etc., and brings back your important messages, precious photos, and more with one simple click. No matter what kind of Android phone or tablet you use, PhoneRescue will always find the best way for you to quickly scan, preview and recover data, whether your phone is rooted or not, and save you from any data loss.

Get Back Essentials with The Highest Success Rate:

Built on the latest innovative technologies, PhoneRescue maintains its leading position to retrieve data with the highest recovery success rate. All your lost data, as well as your hidden photos and app data, will be found out and displayed clearly in categories. You can then select and bring back what you need in minutes.

Retrieve The Data You Care Most Directly to Your Android Phone:

PhoneRescue is the only Android recovery tool that can restore your crucial personal data directly to your phone for instant use, including messages, contacts, call logs and calendars. Better yet, you can also recover your photos, music, videos, and even app data to your computer with zero quality loss – no root required.

For more info: https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/android-data-recovery.htm

Price and Availability:

PhoneRescue is available for Windows and Mac: Single License ($49.99) and Family License ($69.99): https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/buy-android-data-recovery.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. was established in 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering a great many talented software engineers. Learn More: https://www.imobie.com/

