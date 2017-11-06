iMobie Updates AnyTrans with Air Backup – Back-Up Entire iPhone Automatically, Wirelessly and Securely

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie, a leading software developer, today announced the new upgrade of their flagship product AnyTrans with an intelligent Air Backup – automatically back up iOS devices via SSL-secured Wi-Fi in the fastest and easiest way, available for both Windows and Mac. Superior to iTunes and iCloud backup, the newly-introduced Air Backup manager backs-up the most types of iOS data, even for synced audios, videos and photos.



With no more backup storage limit, users can customize the path for their backups, even to an external hard drive. More surprisingly, it subdivides photo albums as displayed on iDevices, like Live Photo, Selfies, Screenshots, etc., and it’s also capable of converting HEIC photos to JPG format, as well as converting live photos to GIF, MP4, M4V format.

“A regular backup for iPhone is very necessary for iPhone users, especially for those who get their iPhone lost or damaged. iTunes backup always needs complex operations, while iCloud only offers 5 GB free space for users to back up,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “We developed Air Backup to offer an easy, safe and automatic way for users to back up their iOS contents. Better yet, users can even view and export what they want from their backups. Apart from that, we also make big improvement on photo management, so that they can enjoy their photos with a more flexible way.”

Start your wireless and safe backup with AnyTrans now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Check the new features of AnyTrans:

Back Up All Your iOS Data Automatically & Wirelessly:

Air Backup can wirelessly back up the most types of iOS data once you enabled this feature, like photos, videos, messages, etc. No USB and manual operations, it will auto back up your iPhone as daily, weekly, monthly, or anytime you want – just connect your iPhone and computer to the same local Wi-Fi.

Keeps Your Data 100-percent Secure and Private Guaranteed

100 percent guaranteed by the SSL-secured Wi-Fi and AES-256 encryption, your backups can be saved anywhere you want on the local hard disk, or on external disk, so no risks for your precious data. With this one-stop iOS manager, all your data is there to transfer, manage in familiar way.

Manage All Kinds of Photos:

All your life photos, old and new, are now clearly arranged by categories, like live photo, screenshots, selfies, location, etc. You can import & export whatever you favor to computer or iPhone/iPad. Better yet, it can automatically convert HEIC photos to JPG format and convert your live photo to GIF, MP4 or M4V format.

Download AnyTrans: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Price and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac. Licenses available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. was established in 2011 in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering a great many talented software engineers. Information: https://www.imobie.com/

*IMAGE: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1106s2p-anytrans-300dpi.jpg

News Source: iMobie Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/imobie-updates-anytrans-with-air-backup-back-up-entire-iphone-automatically-wirelessly-and-securely/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.