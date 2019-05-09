IMPACT Group Launches SecureNow, a Professional Cybersecurity Offering Businesses and Non-Profits of All Sizes Can Afford

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IMPACT Group, Inc., a recognized Twin Cities-based management consulting firm and Managed Service Provider specializing in large scale IT and supply chain strategy, project delivery, cybersecurity and enterprise program management, announced today the launch of SecureNow – professional cybersecurity your organization can afford!



According to Ginni Rometty of IBM “cybercrime, by definition, is the greatest threat to every profession, every industry, every company in the world.” Insurance giant Lloyds of London has said that cyber-attacks cost businesses as much as $400B a year or more while the World Economic Forum puts that number at over $3 trillion worldwide.

And according to a recent Data Breach Investigation Report done by Verizon: “61 percent of breaches target small and medium businesses, up from the previous year’s 53 percent. These cyberattacks cost small businesses anywhere between $84,000 and $148,000. And 60 percent of small businesses go out of business within six months of such an attack.”

IMPACT Group, through its Technology Services Business Unit, has been helping organizations of all sizes to meet the security challenges of Twin Cities based businesses and non-profit organizations for over 25 years.

Relying on its expertise as a successful Managed Service Provider, IMPACT Group is now launching SecureNow as an affordable way for organizations of all sizes to discover existing internal and external vulnerabilities in their IT environment within 5-7 days of ordering the service and to take immediate action to reduce significantly their risk level.

Having helped organizations with ransomware and other security breaches, IMPACT Group has seen firsthand the damage cyber-attacks can wreak on its victims.

IMPACT has designed SecureNow as a quick and affordable, professional-grade cybersecurity package, an alternative to other high-cost offerings available on the market.

Says Jeff O’Donnell, CEO of IMPACT Group: “Many organizations know they have to do something about cybersecurity, but they may not know where to begin and what’s the quickest way to getting better security at an affordable price. There are tools and experts available but smaller organizations may not be able to afford either. SecureNow is a great way for anyone to access such tools and experts within existing budgets. I invite you to visit us at http://getsecurenow.org/ and to allow us to help you protect your assets, your data, your reputation and your peace of mind.”

About IMPACT Group:

IMPACT Group has been rated by Clutch as a Twin Cities Top 20 Managed Service Provider, and as a Top 20 Most Promising Project Management firm by CIO Review. IMPACT has been delivering value successfully in the past with leading Fortune 1000 companies, as well as small and medium business, churches and non-profits.

