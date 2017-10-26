An Important Message from the Superintendent

October 26, 2017 4:15PM

It has come to our attention that a local media outlet plans to run a news story purportedly voicing concerns raised by a small but vocal group of community members. We believe the news story will focus on whether the school district should communicate to parents of the general student population when certain types of contraband are found in a particular student’s car, book bag, locker, etc. Student confidentiality laws prevent the district from sharing information about our current and former students, and such laws will likely prevent the district from speaking to the specific allegations raised by these individuals

Despite this, you should know that student safety is the top priority of the administration and staff at Tipp City Schools. To help ensure student safety, we partner with local law enforcement to routinely perform sweeps of our buildings, parking lots, lockers and other school grounds. We use a variety of investigative resources, including, but not limited to, trained police dogs. When contraband is discovered, prompt and appropriate action is taken against the offender, which may include school discipline and/or criminal prosecution, as appropriate. We also collaborate with law enforcement to assess and respond to any lingering concerns regarding the health, safety and welfare of our students. Working with law enforcement, we have not discovered any recent incidents that we believe posed a continuing threat to the safety of the general student population.

The district’s practice is to promptly notify the involved student or students and their parents when conditions arise at school that impact the student’s health, safety and welfare. If a situation would occur that has the potential to affect the safety of the general student population, the district will use one-call and other forms of communication to notify parents, as soon as possible.

Thank you.

Gretta Kumpf, Ph.D.

Superintendent, Tipp City Schools