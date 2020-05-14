SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider for the US Federal Government, today announced an estimated $67 million award to provide standardized, pre-configured rugged laptop devices to federal customers via the General Services Administration AdvantageSelect™ program.



This Government-wide Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contains a base period of performance of one year, with (two) one-year options available to be exercised at the Government’s discretion. IMPRES was selected through a competitive small business set-aside as the single BPA awardee for Dell products under GSA’s Best in Class (BIC) IT Hardware Award Schedules.

This award underscores IMPRES’ continued commitment to the Office of Management & Budget’s (OMB) mandate to streamline and enhance the acquisition lifecycle by reducing the need for multiple, concurrent procurements of similar nature and increase utilization of BIC solutions.

IMPRES, in partnership with Dell EMC, will provide ordering agencies with Ruggedized laptop devices to aid with mission-critical work activities involving field-related operations.

