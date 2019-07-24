Improving Health: Delray Beach Dentist Offers A Better Night’s Sleep

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local dentist, Dr. Tiffany Dudley is now helping Delray Beach, Florida residents get a more restful night’s sleep. Dr. Dudley of Spodak Dental Group recently became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate.



ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.

“Sleeping with a CPAP machine, which includes a face mask, tubing and a constantly running motor, can be difficult, and many Delray Beach residents are unaware that an effective – and comfortable – treatment is available,” said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “I’m committed to using my knowledge of dental sleep medicine to help treat my patients’ snoring and sleep apnea, and provide Delray Beach residents with a better night’s rest.”

While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contrast to a CPAP machine, oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Patients like oral appliance therapy because it is comfortable, easy to wear, quiet, portable and easy to care for.

“Oral appliance therapy is an effective treatment option that offers a higher rate of patient compliance than CPAP,” Dr. Dudley said. “I work with my patients and their sleep physicians to identify the right oral appliance device, custom fit the device for each patient, and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep.”

Patients with loud snoring and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP should contact Dr. Dudley to schedule a complimentary consultation appointment. She also works closely with physicians to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About Spodak Dental:

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call (561) 498-0050 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

About The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine:

The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only non-profit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM provides educational resources for dentists and promotes the use of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and sleep-disordered breathing. Established in 1991, the AADSM has nearly 3,000 member dentists worldwide. Visit https://www.aadsm.org/ or call the national office at (630) 686-9875 for more information.

