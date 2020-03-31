DALLAS, Texas, March 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In uncertain times, Lou Olerio, President of Olerio Homes safely continues forward breaking ground on Modella Park, a gated neighborhood with 24 soft-contemporary patio homes.



Modella Park will feature four different floor plans designed by Watson Design Group. Beginning in the high $400’s, the location is ideal being just south of Webb Chapel and Forest in Dallas. Olerio saw a need and an opportunity to bring new construction at an affordable price to a location that is still convenient to central Dallas.

Olerio, who has built close to 300 homes in Dallas, Texas says this development is exciting due to the combination of price point, quality product and location.

Unique Resumé Gives Olerio Insight

As a Stockbroker during stock market crash of 2001 and developing Olerio Homes during the downturn in 2008, Olerio goes into the COVID-19 crisis with economic advice and experience.

He emphasizes taking precautions and altering the way we work but not stopping, especially with home building deemed an essential business operating under given guidelines.

“In any disruption, there are always opportunities. There are ways to identify the opportunities and you have to figure out how to take advantage of them. While it doesn’t feel like it at the time, hindsight is 2020.”

Olerio continues saying, “Since the city is on a shelter-in-place there are no open houses or showing and we will definitely see a slowdown of houses going under contract. But that will create opportunities to buy where people are getting cold feet.”

For those wondering why it is good economically for construction to continue, with safety precautions implemented by the CDC and the City of Dallas, Olerio explains it is due to labor costs, “If we shut down completely that would be a major blow to the economic opportunities in North Texas leading to a labor shortage. If we keep working, we will reduce the pressures that come along with price increases that are associated with a shortage of labor.”

He goes on to explain this further emphasizing the number of people it employs and that housing is always in demand. Having housing prices rise due to lack of demand is not what the economy needs.

As a company, Olerio Homes is utilizing software and taking advantage of this time. They are upgrading their website, implementing new software that will allow clients to view actual sections virtually in the homes and having 3-D models of new construction homes created.

