WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of the highly anticipated #NEXTDC19 summit on November 18, 19 in Washington, D.C., from NEXT Mortgage Events, conference co-host Faith Schwartz, President of Housing Finance Strategies, announced that Kerri Milam, president of Depth Public Relations will present the inaugural NEXT Excellence in Leadership award to Lee Raagas, Chief Executive Officer of Skid Row Housing Trust.



To be presented on November 18 at #NEXTDC19, the Excellence in Leadership award is given to the individual who inspires and delivers change to an underserved market in housing finance.

Faith Schwartz said, “Too often, as we debate huge issues like Housing Reform, we lose sight of what’s most important – and that is as basic as a roof over our heads. The growing epidemic of homelessness challenges our hearts as well as our best and brightest minds. Lee Raagas of Skid Row Housing Trust stands out in leading innovative solutions and delivering housing to the homeless. We applaud her efforts and the success of Skid Row Housing Trust.”

With over 20 years’ experience in financial services, including the investment sector, distressed assets and housing/mortgage industries, Lee Raagas is leading transformative change at Skid Row Housing Trust with three new properties currently in development and an additional 21 projects under contract. These new developments will nearly double the Trust’s existing 26 projects.

Skid Row Housing Trust, founded in 1989, provides permanent supportive housing so that people who have experienced homelessness, prolonged extreme poverty, poor health, disabilities, mental illness and/or addiction can lead safe, stable lives in wellness. By providing an integrated approach to housing, primary healthcare, mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, and counseling, the Trust provides many of the tools needed to overcome the causes of homelessness.

“Housing affordability is a cornerstone of household stability and a platform for economic mobility,” said Kerri Milam. “That is why the work Lee Raagas has undertaken with Skid Row Housing Trust accomplishes more than simply housing and serving the homeless – it is the work of delivering on our nation’s promise of opportunity. I look forward to presenting her with the inaugural NEXT Excellence in Leadership Award.”

The Excellence in Leadership award will be delivered to Raagas at #NEXTDC19, the first women’s executive summit that brings together Washington policy makers, fintech luminaries, and mortgage lending executives, for a dedicated, ongoing conversation on housing policy’s impact on mortgage lenders and fintech providers. The summit’s sessions will focus on current policy as well as housing issues that could be impacted by the 2020 election.

