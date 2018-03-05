Inlanta Mortgage Integrates CompenSafe with LendingQB

MACON, Ga., March 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lending and retail banking, announced that Wisconsin-based Inlanta Mortgage has completed integration between LBA Ware’s CompenSafe automated compensation calculation platform and LendingQB’s cloud-based loan origination solution (LOS). Through the integration, Inlanta is able to leverage real-time loan production data to automatically calculate compensation for each of its 100+ loan originators (LOs).



“CompenSafe provides tremendous value to our organization. Not only does the system save us time on payroll and commission processing, it also has a robust suite of reports and analytics that you might find in tools costing thousands of dollars a month. We really looked at it like getting two tools for the price of one,” said John Watry, Chief Financial Officer of Inlanta Mortgage.

As the mortgage industry’s first web-based software for automated compensation calculations, CompenSafe creates a direct link between the LendingQB platform and Inlanta’s existing payroll system to eliminate manual data entry and human errors in the payroll process. Through this integration, Inlanta’s branch managers gain a wealth of actionable insight into staff performance and profitability, while LOs are able to view the status of their compensation in real time.

“Compensation has been a thorn in many lenders’ sides because it has traditionally been a manual process that required coordination between multiple, disparate systems,” said Lori Brewer, Founder and CEO of LBA Ware. “CompenSafe bridges the gap between these systems to create a unified, automated process for managing multiple compensation plans.”

“Loan originator compensation is a major issue for lenders,” said Tim Nguyen, President of LendingQB. “Integrating to LBA Ware’s CompenSafe product allows our clients to track and analyze their compensation plans more easily and with better insight. This affirms our belief that an open API model allows our clients to address their most critical business issues specifically and efficiently.”

About Inlanta Mortgage:

Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisc., Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018. The company has grown to over 40 branches in 20 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has also been recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional. For more information, visit http://www.inlanta.com/.

About LendingQB:

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions for residential mortgage banking organizations. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization’ services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888-285-3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

About LBA Ware:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that become essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We strive to be a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit http://lbaware.com.

