Integrity Home Care and Hospice Exceeds National Averages for Patient and Family Experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Integrity Home Care and Hospice exceeded the national and regional averages in each of six areas of distinction for patient and family experience, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMMS).



The welcome announcement comes as Integrity finalizes its Nov. 1 agreement with Mercy Health System to assume leadership of its home-based post-acute care services. The much-anticipated closure comes after months developing the high-value partnership which will integrate Integrity’s leading home care and hospice services with Mercy’s top-ranked hospital and clinic services throughout southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

Integrity Home Care and Hospice is a faith-based, privately held leader in quality, post-acute health care. Committed to quality patient and family experiences wherever people call home, the healthcare provider offers a comprehensive range of compassionate, client-centered home care, hospice, and home health rehabilitation services throughout Missouri.

Provider partners include forward-thinking regional providers, like Mercy Health System, to meet the needs of patients who wish to remain in their home during times of serious, life altering illness or at end of life, wherever they call home.

“We don’t provide care just to check a box,” says Cliff Stepp, president of Integrity Home Care and Hospice. “What matters most is the commitment to compassionate quality care at the core of every decision we make.”

Integrity exceeded the national and Springfield-based regional providers overall by more than 2 percent, according to survey results. Additionally, 84 percent of respondents were willing to recommend Integrity to others.

The data set includes experiential feedback from family caregivers in the areas of communications with family, receiving timely help, treating patient with respect, emotional and spiritual support, pain and symptom management, and training family caregivers.

Released in October, the Hospice Compare reports provide transparency of care quality amongst healthcare providers.

