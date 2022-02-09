Hi, I’m Delaney! I am the new Marketing & Experience Specialist at MCVCB.

A little bit about me, I was born and raised in Troy and my family has lived throughout Miami County for years. After graduating from Troy High School, I moved up north to attend Bowling Green State University. There I majored in Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Management and graduated with my bachelors in December of 2021. While at BGSU I did two internships, one in Port Clinton, Ohio and the other in Ridgedale, Missouri, about 10 minutes north of the Arkansas border. After living in different areas for a couple years, I discovered there are very few, if any, areas I enjoy more than Miami County.

In my free time I can often be found swimming, spending time with friends and family, watching movies, taking pictures, exploring, and trying new foods and local restaurants. I also enjoy traveling. So far I have been to 38 of the 50 states, with hopes of visiting them all and eventually travel internationally.

I love Miami County because of the people and the history of the towns. Small towns are one of my favorite places and I think we have some of the best. As someone who grew up here, I always knew eventually I would come back to Troy or somewhere close. I am very excited to be in a place I love and care about so much.

The post Introducing Delaney, Our Newest Team Member! appeared first on Home Grown Great.