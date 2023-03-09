The Miami County Visitors Bureau is excited to release The Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail!

This trail is a great way to explore Miami County and find some of your favorite things, like candy and cocktails, cookies and craft beer, or even brownies and bourbon. Visit any of the 15+ locations along the trail and earn points towards amazing prizes. Make a purchase to earn even more!

Sign up for the pass today! Must be 18 years of age or older to participate, minors are not permitted at certain locations. Check before visiting. For more information and to sign up click HERE!

