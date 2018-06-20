IOTransfer 3 Introduces the Update of iPhone Wireless Transfer and Video Converter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aiming to provide all iPhone, iPad and iPod users the best solution to fully and freely manage their Apple devices, IOTransfer 3 releases the updated version; introducing new Air-Trans feature, which supports wireless transfer files across Apple devices and PCs in a second. Another major update is video converter, which provides more comprehensive video downloading and converting.



It’s quite troublesome to transfer photos and videos among Apple devices and computers, such as from iPhone to PC. While IOTransfer 3 update’s new Air-Trans feature simplified how users transfer their music, videos, photos and other data between iPhone/iPad and PCs. Users just need to connect their devices to the same Wi-Fi network, no USB cable needed any more. Air-Trans will search for available iOS devices nearby. After connecting via Wi-Fi, IOTransfer 3 allows users to wirelessly transfer multiple files at once.

“Taking advantage of Wi-Fi network, wireless transfer solution helps easily and quickly transfers photos and music,” says Nicole Qin, the Marketing Director of IOTransfer. “Transfer across Apple devices and PCs has been never this simple and smart.”

IOTransfer 3 is very effective iPhone/iPad file transfer and management tool. The powerful software will be able to fulfill the needs of millions of Apple device users worldwide. It has provided the best solution to import, export and delete contents, such as photos, songs, videos, contacts, iBooks, Podcasts, Voice Memos, and even 1-click data backup service. Additionally IOTransfer CLEAN function will help remove cache and junk files to free up space to record more precious moment.

Moreover, IOTransfer is also known as a Video Downloader, allowing users to download movies and save any videos from more than 100 video streaming sites, like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, etc. Along with video downloading, IOTransfer 3 adds new Video Converter, making it possible to convert videos in MP4, MP3, AVI, MKV, MOV to iOS compatible format. The optimized VIDEOS feature is surely a lot better in terms of performance. It helps users effortlessly convert video files into various file formats including audio file formats and automatically transfer them to your iOS device.

IOTransfer 3 works perfectly for Apple devices running iOS 8.3, and will fully supports the coming iOS 12.

It is now available to download at https://www.iotransfer.net/.

About IOTransfer:

IOTransfer is a light yet useful iOS transfer and management tool which helps iPhone, iPad and iPod users manage their iOS content on computers. It provides users with a simple and convenient way to freely import and export music, videos, photos, podcasts, books, and voice memos between iOS devices, PCs and iTunes. IOTransfer solves cumbersome file transfer and management issues between iOS devices and PCs.

News Source: IOTransfer

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/iotransfer-3-introduces-the-update-of-iphone-wireless-transfer-and-video-converter/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.