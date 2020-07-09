MCLEAN, Va., July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – IQBG, Inc. (www.iqbginc.com), a leading provider of information and management solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Active Navigation (www.activenavigation.com), the data privacy and governance software provider. The two organizations will work together to enable enterprises to achieve actionable insights from their data to protect sensitive information and reduce risk.



To support the launch of the partnership, IQBG and Active Navigation will co-host a webinar titled “Locking Down Data: How to Protect Citizen Privacy” on August 13, 2020. Register for the webinar using this link – https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6506939908092365581

“We are very excited to be partnering with IQBG. With privacy concerns continuing to grow and consumers wanting more control over their data, IQBG’s strong technical acumen is the perfect complement to our leading data discovery software,” said Peter Baumann, CEO at Active Navigation. “With IQBQ now aligned to sell and support our software directly, we can further expand our service offerings and implementations across North America.”

Active Navigation’s Discovery Center allows organizations to pro-actively and automatically monitor the quality and compliance of their unstructured content. Organizations can discover and classify their data estate, for better data management and control. Discovery Center addresses deduplication across repositories, hierarchical classification to match business taxonomies, content reorganization and writing complex metadata to files for use in other systems. With IQBG’s high-level of expertise in various applications such as enterprise content and records management, organizations can manage their data silos, reduce risk and comply with regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

“We are incredibly pleased to be working with such an experienced and respected team,” said Eric Wadsworth, Chairman & CEO of IQBG. “Together, IQBG and Active Navigation will provide one of the most compelling and flexible approaches to data privacy and governance, enabling our clients realize their compliance goals faster than ever before.”

Under the terms of the agreement, IQBG will begin offering consulting and implementation services for clients in North America immediately.

About IQBG

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the IQ Business Group (IQBG) is a leading provider of information and management solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector. For more than 11 years, IQBG has applied their industry knowledge and expertise to help customers become more competitive, efficient, and profitable through the application of innovative technologies, greater efficiencies, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit https://www.iqbginc.com/.

About Active Navigation

Active Navigation is a data privacy and governance software company. Its flagship product, Discovery Center, enables enterprises and government entities to map, clean, classify, quarantine and delete redundant, obsolete and trivial data. Hundreds of companies and government agencies trust Active Navigation to help them control sensitive data and support compliance with various data privacy regulations such as CCPA and GDPR. Active Navigation Inc. is headquartered in the DC metro area and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.activenavigation.com/ or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

