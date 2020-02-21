Do you have trouble with sparse or non-existent eyelashes? Are you suffering from hypotrichosis? Do you dream of dramatic, full, beautiful lashes? Dr. Apesos is happy to provide several options for enhancing the genuine beauty of your face, including offering Latisse eyelash treatment. Continue reading to learn more about Latisse and decide if it is the right treatment for you.

What is Latisse ?

Latisse is a solution applied to the base of your eyelashes in order to aid in eyelash growth. It is suitable for both men and women.

Allergan discovered it by accident after realizing that patients using their medicated eye drops were experiencing a noticeable change in the length and thickness of their eyelashes. After this phenomenon was further studied, it was found that bimatoprost was responsible. Latisse underwent development and the FDA approved it as both safe and effective in 2008. Since then, over 8 million Latisse kits have been prescribed. If applied correctly, Latisse can help eyelashes grow longer and thicker, and may also appear darker. Latisse is considered a treatment for hypotrichosis, or the inability to properly grow eyelash hair.

Latisse is available by prescription only.

How does Latisse work?

Research suggests Latisse works by affecting the “anagen” or “growth phase” of the lash’s growth cycle. It targets two different areas of lash growth: length and thickness. Because of this, regular use of Latisse may result in both longer and more volumized eyelashes. Although Latisse is not a substitute for mascara or other eyelash makeup products, this treatment leaves patients with the classic, bold eye look that they have always hoped for.

For more information about how Latisse works, visit the website here.

Will I See Results with Latisse ?

In clinical studies, most patients typically saw a noticeable change in their eyelash appearance in as little as 8 weeks. Most frequently, full growth occurred around the 16th week of regular use. View unaltered before and after pictures from satisfied Latisse users here.

Is Latisse a One-Time Treatment?

In short, no. Patients need to apply Latisse daily in order to achieve and sustain results. Moreover, if you discontinue the use of Latisse , eyelashes will gradually return to their previous state.

Is Latisse Safe?

Some common side effects of Latisse may include redness or itchiness around your eyes. If this becomes excessive, discontinue use and let your doctor know.

If you are allergic to any of its ingredients, including bimatoprost, you should not use Latisse . Because Latisse is an ophthalmic solution, it should not damage your eyes if direct contact is made. It is especially important to never directly apply Latisse into the eyeball or onto the lower lash line. Apply only to the upper base of the lashes and always be sure to follow the instructions included with the Latisse kit.

Be sure to let your doctor know if you are currently being treated for glaucoma, infection, eye pressure, or any other eye condition before starting treatment.

