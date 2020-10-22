If you spend hours perfecting your makeup every day, you’ve probably asked yourself questions; is there’s a better way to get that great look without the time commitment? Permanent makeup might be the answer you’re looking for. Read on to learn more about the different kinds of permanent makeup and if the procedure is right for you.

What Is Permanent Makeup?

Getting a permanent makeup procedure is very similar to getting a tattoo. Instead of choosing a design to put on your body, though, a dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or makeup tattoo artist applies ink where you’d normally put your makeup. A fine needle injects ink into the skin, leaving behind permanent cosmetics that enhances your features just as cosmetic products would. In medical terms, this procedure is known as micropigmentation. The most common types of permanent makeup include:

Eyeliner

Lip liner and lip color

Eyebrows

Before deciding to get permanent makeup, be sure to find a technician with all the necessary licenses and certifications. Schedule an appointment to talk to the technician about the procedure and share important information like your medical history. Let them know if you have any allergies or have had an adverse reaction to a tattoo in the past. You can request a skin color test to make sure you aren’t sensitive to the ink that will be used.

What Does Micropigmentation Procedure Entail?

When you decide to get a permanent cosmetics procedure done, you’ll make an appointment with your technician. To prepare, the best thing you can do is relax. During the procedure, you’ll likely feel some discomfort depending on your personal pain threshold and the technique that the technician is using. Topical anesthetic gels can be applied before treatment to help control pain.

After the procedure is done, you’ll be able to leave the office and return to normal activities, though you may notice a bit of pain, swelling, and itching, and the makeup color may seem dark. Any discomfort will disappear after a few days, and the color will soften out over the span of about two weeks. You’ll need to keep the area moist to help it heal, and return for touchups at least once or twice a year.

What Are The Benefits Of Permanent Makeup?

It doesn’t smudge, smear, or come off. This means that you don’t have to be constantly checking yourself in the mirror and reapplying makeup regularly throughout the day.

You don’t have to keep buying makeup. Cosmetics can be expensive, in some cases costing you hundreds every year. And if you run out and your shade isn’t in stock at the store you’re out of luck.

You save time getting ready. Permanent makeup can shave a lot of time off of your daily routine, so you can get ready to go sooner. And if you have trouble applying makeup yourself due to a disability, permanent makeup is the perfect solution.

It’s great for people who have allergies to common cosmetic ingredients. Although some people are allergic to the ink used in permanent makeup, it can be a great choice for people whose skin doesn’t respond well to normal cosmetics.

It can cover up scars or blemishes. If you have significant blemishes from a condition like vitiligo or port wine stains, or scarring from acne or injury, permanent makeup can help to cover these imperfections.

Keep in mind that makeup trends change over time; it might be a smart idea to stick to a somewhat minimal look. Permanent makeup isn’t easily removed, so it’s important to consider all the pros and cons before you make a decision.

