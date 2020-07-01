WASHINGTON, D.C., July 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Getting to Global and the International Trade Administration (ITA) have partnered to help exporters better navigate federal government trade resources. As such, all federal assistance available to exporters will now be made available on Export Connect, a new platform that brings together in one place all the resources businesses need to export smarter.



This new partnership highlights how industry and government are working together to support U.S. businesses by providing a better access to critical resources to help economic recovery. Getting to Global’s growing momentum includes other federal agency partnerships such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank and State trade offices through the State International Development Organization (SIDO). These partnerships help bolster Export Connect as the de facto platform for U.S. businesses to access valuable tools, expert advice, and government and industry resources needed to expand overseas.

This partnership will help ITA, a department of the U.S. Department of Commerce, fulfill its mission to improve the global business environment and help U.S. organizations compete at home and abroad. Export Connect is only one of the many technological solutions created by Getting to Global to multiply the impact of leading trade and investment organizations in the U.S.

“There is such a wealth of knowledge already available for trade support. It’s been our mission to make it easier for trade and investment agencies to help small and medium enterprises find the right resources and engage with them. As a public-private partnership, we bring together the speed of industry and the insights of government on behalf of our U.S. stakeholders.” – Patrick L. Perreault, President of Getting to Global

“Having come from ITA, I’m pleased to help shine a light on all the great work the inter-agency Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee, led by ITA, does for U.S. companies. ITA brings such a wealth of knowledge and perspective to our audience and network of local, state, and federal trade promotion and investment organizations.” – Joshua Halpern, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Getting to Global

“This partnership could not have come at a better time. As our U.S. companies struggle to find their footing in this unstable environment, the ability to look beyond their borders through the use of digital trade tools and ecommerce sale channels will play a crucial role in the acceleration of our national economic recovery,” – Phil Bond, Executive Director, Foundation for American Science and Technology.

Memorandum of Understanding

Partnership activities may include collaboration and the exchange of information in support of ITA’s strategic initiatives. In particular, the parties may collaborate on activities to:

Counsel U.S. businesses in building an eCommerce export strategy to succeed in eCommerce sales channels;

Provide eCommerce export training and education for small and medium businesses;

Provide eCommerce-related capacity building resources for U.S. and overseas ITA personnel;

Educate small and medium businesses selling online about trade policy and legislation impacting eCommerce exporters and the U.S. eCommerce export sector; and

Lecture, form panels, participate, and support programs.

The partnership will support activities to facilitate international trade and commerce as well as educate the public about the economic benefits of trade. It will help enhance awareness of ITA and other U.S. Government resources available to U.S. companies and foreign investors, and encourage U.S. businesses interested in exporting and foreign businesses interested in investing in the United States to seek the assistance of ITA,

About Getting to Global

Getting to Global build and deploy innovative technology solutions and programs that multiply the impact of leading economic development, trade, and investment organizations around the world. They deliver unique technologies that make trade and investment organizations more efficient through digital transformation, digital platform development, and a global helpdesk. Export Connect is one of their many platforms, alongside Export Accelerator and Blueprints, all designed to help trade and investment promotion organizations multiply the economic impact of their work.

The Foundation for American Science and Technology (FAST) is a 501 (c)(3) non-lobbying entity that promotes policies to strengthen American science and technology. Getting to Global initiative in the U.S. is supported by FAST, the management of which seeks to provide unbiased programs, resources, and information to catalyze an exponential increase in the number of U.S. small and medium businesses exporting through eCommerce.

