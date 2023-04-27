Summer is fast approaching—and that means the kickoff to many homegrown, outdoor events. Local festivals offer a great way to get together with family and friends and to enjoy food, activities and entertainment.

Miami County offers many festivals and events that will bring smiles and fun. Each one offers a unique experience. Here are some upcoming events in Miami County.

Taste of the Arts, Piqua, May 12

This evening event is a great way to kick off summertime fun in Miami County. Stroll downtown Piqua during the family-friendly Taste of the Arts and enjoy food and live entertainment. Children’s activities are also planned.

At the corner of Ash and Main streets, local restaurants and caterers serve taster-size portions of their popular menu items. Most food items range from $1 to $4—so it’s a great way to sample appetizers, meals and desserts.This free evening event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12.



Food Truck Rally & Competition, Troy, May 20

This event draws thousands of people each year—and it returns to the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 20, this year.

The food truck rally allows visitors to try creative dishes and beverages at reasonable prices. Whether your passion is for the main course, a sweet treat or a specialty beverage, you will find the right truck for you.

Admission is free, and entertainment is provided throughout the day. It’s a great way to meet with family and friends, sit in the dining areas and enjoy unique flavors and tastes. The food truck rally is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, in Troy.



Troy Strawberry Festival, Troy, June 3-4

Voted Best Ohio Festival for several years, this premier festival features everything strawberry—and so much more. Taking place in downtown Troy, the free event offers top art and craft exhibitors and numerous family-friendly activities, such as a strawberry pie-eating contest, diaper derby, corn toss and cruise in.

While enjoying the festivities, be sure to stop by the food booths. Many area non-profit organizations offer food for sale including the world-famous strawberry doughnuts.

Started in 1977, this festival draws up to 200,000 people annually and has been called the “Best in the Midwest.” The Strawberry Festival offers free parking and free shuttle service from the festival locations.



Family Days at the Johnston Farm, Piqua, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11

History comes alive during this special event at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. The weekend features hands-on activities, costumed interpreters and demonstrations centering on life in the 1800s.

During this family-friendly weekend, people can visit John Johnston’s home and the Historic Indian and Canal Museum. Also, mule-pulled, canal boat rides will be offered on the General Harrison of Piqua.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5. Admission is $9 for seniors, military, and AAA members. Ohio Historical Society and Johnston Family Friends members are admitted for free.



History Alive at the Johnston Farm, Piqua, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30

Experience living history at its finest when dozens of the very best reenactors gather at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency to present a historical timeline from 1748 to 1862. The event includes a wide variety of camps as well as civilian and military demonstrations and other activities, including the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua that depicts the time period.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5. Admission is $9 for seniors, military, and AAA members. Ohio Historical Society and Johnston Family Friends members are admitted for free.



Miami County Fair, Troy, Friday, Aug. 11, to Thursday, Aug. 17

The fair celebrates Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage—and so much more. This weeklong family event features food, entertainment, livestock exhibits and competitions, rides, harness racing, a tractor pull, a rodeo and so much more.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Daily admission is $6 for ages 9 and older, and free for children 8 and under.



Visit our Events Page

Miami County also offers many other homegrown activities and events throughout the summertime, including musical performances, farmers’ markets, and more. Check out our events page to see the complete listing of unique events in Miami County.

