JaffaCares Safety Sunday @ Spring Creek Towers Aims to Break Social Barriers and Provide Invaluable Safety Content

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jack Jaffa & Associates is partnering with Spring Creek Towers Department of Public Safety, the NYPD’s 75th precinct, the FDNY Fire Prevention Bureau and prominent elected officials to bring safety awareness to the 15,000 residents of Starrett City on Sunday, August 4, 2019.



The goal of this extraordinary event is to bring critical, life-saving information and material to residents and to foster lasting, positive relationships between residents and law enforcement, which can only help bring even more safety, understanding and respect to our beautiful and diverse communities.

The day will include a variety of safety-focused initiatives, such as free bicycle helmet and stove safety knob distribution to SCT residents, plus safety presentations from the FDNY and NYPD, and bike registration through the 75th Precinct.

The highlight of the event will be a dynamic basketball match between law enforcement officers who will be coached by the youth of the Spring Creek Towers Teen Center, providing an unprecedented opportunity for community youth to interact with law enforcement from a reverse and amicable role. In today’s challenging political environment, this initiative will be the catalyst to bring the awareness that we all need to create community, promote safety and foster love, understanding and peace.

Jaffa’s raison d’etre has always been about caring and about safety and JaffaCares is the natural progression of taking the care Jaffa embodies and bringing that to the community and to the individual. Regarding previous JaffaCares initiatives, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. thanked Jaffa for “doing God’s work” and Councilman Mark Gjonaj expressed his heartfelt sentiments to the press, “as you can see, Jack, you are making a difference in the lives of many.”

This initiative promises to advance Jaffa’s mission of safety and community and serve as a model of how our youth should interact with those in charge of providing for their safety.

More information:

Learn about JaffaCares event here: https://www.jackjaffa.com/jaffacares/#safety-sunday

Learn more about Jack Jaffa & Associates here: https://www.jackjaffa.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/gtKpAl-Tay0

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0729s2p-jaffacares-bb-300dpi.jpg

