Jaime Steers Joins Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors as Director, Wealth Advisor

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA), a leading wealth management firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that Jaime Steers has joined the firm as a Director, Wealth Advisor. In this role, Ms. Steers will be responsible for relationship management and advising our individual clients and their families on a range of wealth management issues.



Ms. Steers was most recently in a similar role at Truvvo Partners. She earned her B.A. from Kenyon College and her M.B.A. from Fordham University Graduate School of Business.

“Adding an experienced and dedicated relationship professional like Jaime to our team reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with a high level of expertise and service,” said Ken Pollinger, CEO and Co-Chairman of KFWA.

“We look forward to introducing Jaime to our client base who will benefit from her proactive guidance and utilization of all of the resources and solutions that KFWA offers.”

